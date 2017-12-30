Concerned over the lack of accessibility by the less privileged to land owing to restrictive conditions such as land premiums, Kitwe City Council, has passed a resolution for the creation of low cost plots for the poor under what is being proposed to be known as Presidential Land Empowerment Project.

Considering the Town Clerk’s report during the full council meeting yesterday in the Council Chamber, Mayor Christopher Kang’ombe stated that the development would be a fitting legacy project for His Excellency the President Mr Edgar Chagwa Lungu for being passionate about equitable land distribution.

“His Excellency the Republican President Mr Edgar Chagwa Lungu is on record emphasising equitable land distribution

that takes care of the less privileged in society. Therefore the Presidential Land Empowerment initiative will be a fitting legacy for President Lungu,” the Mayor explained.

According to the resolution, the Council intends to engage the Ministry of Lands for excision of 2000 hectares of Mwekera forest reserve land for the project. Further Planing Department has been mandated to also search for any other alternative land to accommodate as many less privileged people.

Administrative works for the project are expected to last 12 months subject to the availability of land and financial support while plots allocation process is projected to commence in 2019 subject to the degazeting of land.