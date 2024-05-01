Ministry of Community Development and Social Services Permanent Secretary Angela Kawandami says Government has prioritised social protection in its development agenda and has so far scored great strides in improving the lives of many beneficiaries in the country.

Ms Kawandami added that the programme has scaled-up to over 1.3 million households with the cash transfer payments, thereby uplifting beneficiaries out of poverty.

She was speaking in a speech read for her by MCDSS Director of Social Welfare Nelson Nyangu during the engagement meeting in Lusaka with the delegation from Malawi who are undertaking a study visit on social protection.

Ms Kawandami said for this reason, the delegation from Malawi is in the country to learn how the social protection initiative is being rolled out in Zambia.

“We are glad that the delegation from Malawi is here for a study visit with a focus on the Girls’ Education and Women Empowerment Livelihood (GEWEL) project and other social protection programmes,” she said.

Ms Kawandami also mentioned that over 139,000 women have so far received support for improved livelihoods under the Supporting Women’s Livelihoods (SWL) compared to the target of 129,400 since inception of the project in 2016.

She stated that digital payments have also been rolled out to all the 116 districts of Zambia to ensure efficient and secure payment cash transfers to beneficiary households.

Ms Kawandami indicated that under the keeping girls in school component, the government has supported over 95,000 poor and vulnerable girls to attend secondary school, far exceeding the project target of 80,000.

Meanwhile, Visiting Malawi Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Gender Community Development and social welfare Nertha Mgala said Malawi is eager to learn invaluable lessons from Zambia on how best to execute social cash transfer to vulnerable people.

She explained that Malawi, like many nations, face significant challenges related to poverty and vulnerability, and that the country is committed to reducing the hardships by implementing various social support programmes.The delegation is expected to undertake a trip to Siavonga as part of the activities lined up for them before they go back to Malawi.