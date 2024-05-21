Coach Chisi Mbewe has attributed Red Arrows’ spectacular performance in the ending 2023-24 season to team work and perseverance.

Arrows have won a double after being confirmed 2023/24 league champions on Saturday with two matches left in the season when beating Zanaco 1-0 at home in Lusaka.

The Nkoloma outfit won the league title seven days after lifting the ABSA Cup crown.

Mbewe has branded the season as great for the Airmen.

“First thing first, we give all the glory to God for this massive achievement this season. I think it has been a great season for everyone at Arrows,” Mbewe said.

“I think football is about team work. It is team work that has really moved this team to this greatness,” he told reporters in Lusaka.

This is the second time Mbewe is winning the league with Arrows.

“We are happy that we have achieved our targets of winning the league and the ABSA Cup.We have been reminding the players how important it is to win trophies because at the end of it all there will always be a reward,” Mbewe said.

Arrows will represent Zambia in the CAF Champions League next season.