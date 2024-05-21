President Hakainde Hichilema is expected in Kapiri Mposhi for a day’s working visit, during which he will commission construction of the Lusaka-Ndola Dual Carriageway.

Central Province Minister, Princess Kasune confirmed this, saying the President will land at Green Leaf near Manyumbi at around 09:30 in the morning where he will commission the construction works.

Ms. Kasune said the President will then visit Mulungushi University, where he will interact with local chiefs to learn how they are addressing the issue of the drought.

She added that President Hichilema will also interact with the business community, under the umbrella of Kabwe Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

President Hichilema will end his tour with an interaction with students from both Mulungushi and Kwame Nkrumah Universities.

Meanwhile, Katuba Member of Parliament, Mwabashike Nkulukusa said the Lusaka-Ndola dual carriageway will enhance economic activities in his area.

Mr. Nkulukusa said farmers in his constituency will easily deliver their farm produce to the market due to the good road network.

He said the road expansion works have also created employment for people in his constituency.

Meanwhile, some residents at 13 miles area, which is one of the commissioning sites of the project, are happy that the road works are starting.

Makali roadside Market Chairperson Alex Kapikanya said the dual carriageway will enhance business for the people in the 13 miles area.