Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, a hardliner seen as a potential successor to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, tragically lost his life in a helicopter crash.. The crash occurred in the mountainous terrain near the Azerbaijan border, amidst poor weather conditions, according to officials and state media reports.

The helicopter was carrying President Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, and six other passengers and crew, crashed on Sunday. Despite challenging blizzard conditions, search efforts continued overnight, and the charred wreckage of the helicopter was discovered early on Monday.

The bodies of President Ebrahim Raisi, his foreign minister, and other senior officials were recovered on Monday morning, confirming their tragic deaths in the crash. President Raisi, aged 63, was widely considered as a potential successor to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, holding significant influence within Iran’s religious and judicial circles.

As a staunch religious conservative with deep connections to Iran’s judiciary and religious elite, Raisi’s political career began in his early 20s when he served as a prosecutor in various cities before assuming a prominent role in Tehran in 1989. Although his initial bid for the presidency in 2017 was unsuccessful, Raisi ultimately ascended to the presidency in 2021.