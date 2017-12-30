

Health authorities in Kabompo district in Northwestern province have concluded the 10-day door to door mass drug administration (MDA) exercise for the lymphatic filariasis disease, popularly known as elephantiasis.

Kabompo Acting District Health Director Michael Musonda said the health office had concluded the exercise but those that still needed to take the preventive drug may visit the nearest health centre to get it.

Mr. Musonda told ZANIS in an interview that the preventive drug was being administered to everyone above the age of two years except for expectant women and those that are chronically ill.

He has since assured the residents that there was no outbreak of the disease in the district adding that government just wanted to protect its citizens from the ailment.

He further said the disease, which is caused by a parasite and transmitted from one individual to another through a mosquito bite, takes about 20 years to manifest itself.

Mr. Musonda said the lymphatic filariasis disease was difficult to reverse hence government undertook the preventive exercise.

He also said the preventive treatment kills worms to prevent the progression of the disease while preventing other people who are not infected from getting it.