Boxing sensation Alfred Muwowo has successfully defended his African Boxing Union Flyweight title on the first attempt with a 3rd round knockout win over Dalisizwe Komani of South Africa.

Muwowo barely broke any sweat after easily dropping Komani in each round of their ABU title fight at Government Complex in Lusaka on December 30.

Komani, who had not seen any action for over a year, was clearly rusty against his 20 year old opponent who was also 15 years his junior.

Muwowo is now unbeaten in his last eight fights with his last six wins all coming via knock-outs.

Meanwhile, ex-WBC Super Bantamweight champion Catherine Phiri returned to winning ways with a knockout victory over Rukia Nasirite of Kenya in her non-title bout.

However, there was a controversial home town decision in favour of Lolita Muzeya who was clearly out boxed by Ruth Chisale.