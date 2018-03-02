Zesco United and Napsa Stars clash on Saturday in the last semifinal of the 2018 Samuel ‘Zoom’ Ndhlovu Charity Shield at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

Winner will face Nkana in the final on March 10 at the same venue where the record 15-time champions beat Zanaco 2-1 in the other semifinal on Thursday at Nkoloma.

Zesco are unbeaten in 2018 heading into their third competitive game of the year after a 0-0 away draw and 7-0 home victory over JKU of Zanzibar in February’s 2018 CAF Champions League preliminary round.

Furthermore, a victory will be a big boost for Zesco to take into Tuesday’s CAF Champion League pre-group stage, first leg home date against Ivorian giants ASEC Mimosa at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

But Zesco have to overcome Napsa who beat them twice in three competitive meetings in the 2017 season.

One of those wins was in the Barclays Cup semifinals that Napsa won 4-2 on post -match penalties to deny Zesco hopes of successfully defending the Cup.

And so revenge is in the air this weekend as Zesco pray that lightening does not strike twice in their quest for a 5th Charity Shield title that will see them tie with Green Buffaloes and move one short of Power Dynamos.