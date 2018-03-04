Chongwe Member of Parliament (MP) and Copperbelt Province Minister , Japhen Mwakalombe has paid a glaring tribute to president Edgar Lungu for handing over 10% shares of the black mountain to the youths on the Copperbelt saying the move is aimed at empowering the unemployed youths in the province.

Mwakalombe, who is also new Copperbelt Minister told journalists at the PF Interactive Forum held at Charisma Hotel on Sunday that, the people opposing to the government decision to handover the 10% share of the black mountain to the youths don’t mean well to the Zambian youths in general.

According to Mwakalombe the decision to handover a 10% share of the black mountain should be seen in the light of empowering the youths in the province and not for political because this is another form of creating jobs for youths in the province.

“For sure this decision has nothing to do with politics but a service be given to the youths on the Copperbelt by the government snd will benefit the young people especially the unemployed youth in the province ”

He urged all well meaning Zambians to support the decision made by the president to give back 10% share of the black mountain to the youths than leaving it in the hands of elements that does little or nothing to the development of the country.

Mwakalombe also disclosed that the young people that will be working on the black mountain will be trained in safety measures to avoid losing lives

“The Young people that will be working on the black mountain will not be there to earn a living but also will be learning the art of mining.”

He clarified the people will not be mining on the black mountain perse but expertise will be guided to them by the ministry of mine.

Meanwhile Mwakalombe expressed the desire for the people on the Copperbelt to diversify their economic activities away from Copper.

My desire for diversification on the Copperbelt will help to reduce the level of poverty people are facing as a result of job loses on the mines.

He is of the view that the people are suffering because their economic activities oscillate around the production of copper.

“The province has ready built infrastructure supportive of economic activities, including tourism and agriculture, including other precious metals the people can utilize to earn a living..”

He urged the people not concentrate on copper alone but on other metals including agriculture and tourism to expand their economic activities.