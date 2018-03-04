Chongwe Member of Parliament (MP) and Copperbelt Province Minister , Japhen Mwakalombe has paid a glaring tribute to president Edgar Lungu for handing over 10% shares of the black mountain to the youths on the Copperbelt saying the move is aimed at empowering the unemployed youths in the province.
Mwakalombe, who is also new Copperbelt Minister told journalists at the PF Interactive Forum held at Charisma Hotel on Sunday that, the people opposing to the government decision to handover the 10% share of the black mountain to the youths don’t mean well to the Zambian youths in general.
According to Mwakalombe the decision to handover a 10% share of the black mountain should be seen in the light of empowering the youths in the province and not for political because this is another form of creating jobs for youths in the province.
“For sure this decision has nothing to do with politics but a service be given to the youths on the Copperbelt by the government snd will benefit the young people especially the unemployed youth in the province ”
He urged all well meaning Zambians to support the decision made by the president to give back 10% share of the black mountain to the youths than leaving it in the hands of elements that does little or nothing to the development of the country.
Mwakalombe also disclosed that the young people that will be working on the black mountain will be trained in safety measures to avoid losing lives
“The Young people that will be working on the black mountain will not be there to earn a living but also will be learning the art of mining.”
He clarified the people will not be mining on the black mountain perse but expertise will be guided to them by the ministry of mine.
Meanwhile Mwakalombe expressed the desire for the people on the Copperbelt to diversify their economic activities away from Copper.
My desire for diversification on the Copperbelt will help to reduce the level of poverty people are facing as a result of job loses on the mines.
He is of the view that the people are suffering because their economic activities oscillate around the production of copper.
“The province has ready built infrastructure supportive of economic activities, including tourism and agriculture, including other precious metals the people can utilize to earn a living..”
He urged the people not concentrate on copper alone but on other metals including agriculture and tourism to expand their economic activities.
Here Zambians get empowered at the least. These Jerabos are the offspring of miners who saw their mines sold by Chiluba and a certain HH for a song.
The mines were sold to Zambians, ask Elias Chipimo his company corpus legal handled the legal aspects for free,.
NOTHING WRONG with giving youths 10% of the Black Mountain, except that these are not just youths, but LUNGU-BRANDED YOUTHS!!!!!!!!
Copper belt is gone to NDC & UPND,
that Lusambo had nightmares, Kambwili was all over him even in bedroom
that Mulenga Kampamba couldn’t stop the movement, despite street walks etc
In desperation bring in USELESS Mwakalombe from Cholera province.
Worse is for PF to open crime scene of Black Mountain to notorious criminals, Jerabos. You can make a deal with gangsters, all those money they are “donating” to PF, will cost some lives. They are Jerabos, as Charity Katanga.
ECL has done well by giving black mountains to the copperbelt youths!!
Kainde and his die hard tribalists in upnd must be ignored because all they know is opposing everything in life!!
THIS MOVE SHALL ATTRACT MASSIVE VOTES TO PF IN 2021!!so please ECL empower more youths across Zambia!!
Bembas say “ulelila tebamucheba pa kanwa!!”.meaning your competitor in life shall always complain about what you do,nomatter how good a move maybe!!
NOthing to do with politics when he is at a PF event and mentioning Lazy Lungus name at least 20 times in the sentence!!
HE THINKS WE ARE ALL AS DULL AS HE IS, JUST STEAL QUIETLY. YOU HAVE BEEN ASKED ON SEVERAL OCCASIONS WHAT CRITERIA YOU ARE GOING TO USE TO DISTRIBUTE THE EARNINGS TO JERABOS WHO/WHICH? BY THE WAY WHAT MESSAGE ARE YOU SENDING TO THE LAW ABIDING YOUTHS?
Black mountain is given to select few blessed PF one.
Those who speak and intimidate the opposition are the owners of black mountain.
Many innocent people are going to be killed there
We don’t need spectacles to see that this decision, like many others does have everything to do with politics.
Politics, in definition, entails ALL activities aimed at improving people’s status (youth empowerment) or increasing power within a group or an organization (Jerabos).
Not every poltical decision has a negative repercussion, so no need to be ashamed or cover it up.
People we should to appreciate the good work that the President is doing
Nothing to do with politics? Something to do with fund raising for the party maeybe?
#2 Njimbu, stop confusing h.h with bemba idioms, the young adult is still learning the first one, the recent one. I hope Nalumango is helping but problem is that h.h does not listen to anybody so he can’t learn things that are important for his political ambitions.
Giving the so called Jerabos of our youth in the copper belt a share of the country is a good thing. But work on the roads in the copper belt so that economic growth can be enhanced….Road network is the pillar of any economic development in an area.
Why is the government so selective when empowering the youth.they empower those they know that tomorrow they help the government by beating up the opposition parties.
The coordinates that define the ownership of the mountain indicate that Nkana Alloys doesn’t own 100% of the slug dump. So nothing sninster has happened. Chipimo is an armchair critic who should be ignored. Did he want the people of Kitwe not to benefit from that mountain? He’s the boy that confessed to have benefitted from Hichilema’s plunder during the privatisation exercise. He doesn’t know suffering is. His father was locked up several times by KK and UNIP because of his stance on several national issues. He’s far from this boy he schooled at best schools and colleges.