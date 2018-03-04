State House has stated that anyone is free to put a portrait on exercise books and donate them to any public school of their choice.
Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda said it is not an offence to donate brand books to schools in Zambia.
Mr Chanda said State House does not understand the “noise” that has followed President Edgar Lungu’s decision to distribute books bearing his portrait to public schools.
He was speaking on Friday evening during the PF Chilanga District Fundraising Dinner at Ndozo Lodge where the State House Advisory Team donated K500, 000 to the PF for party mobilisation.
“We don’t understand why so much noise. If President Lungu decides to distribute 300,000 books and you know the number of vulnerable children requiring books is 500,000, you are free to donate the rest and fill up the gap. Everyone is free, you can even put your face on it if you want,” Mr. Chanda said.
Mr. Chanda said the distribution of free learning materials and aides is infact contained in the PF manifesto and that there is nothing wrong with the exercise.
Idiot
UPND cadres like you will aways be cadres till 2091. by then (HH) will be long forgotten
No it’s not.
Even toilet paper, anyone can put any face from state house. It’s promotion.
ANYONE CAN DO IT BUT
ANYONE CAN DO IT BUT AISHA MINES SELLER PLUNDERER DOUBLE H., BUT LOSERS.
==========================
What would Hitler’s face on books in Britain or some parts of Europe mean?
Okay that’s a bit distant but what would faces of boko-haram on Nigerian school books mean? Get real bwana Chanda. Books are noble; we need real and credible leaders on books not any chap accused of Satanism let alone a sponsor of ethnic cleansing in SP. A terrorist giving the President a cold to a point of trying to mess with NRC fields. Let ECL and Wina’s portraits be on those books. They have earned it. Not losers who may make all pupils get as dull and diabolical. Otherwise ya’ll just stop it.
Please immediately cover the shame on the books on receipt.
What about shinda paper
(HH) and you minions are cruel enough to distribute branded toilet paper. yet you can’t find money to distribute UPND branded books. like your fathers before you, Spaka, Gay Jay, Sejane and Lloyd Himambo will never taste the corridors of power because of your filthy uncut oxtails.
It’s a simple operation to make you clean and Zambian
Its not an offence but its morally wrong and ment to brain wash our kids.
Our great leader of this great nation as propagated by bowman lusambo only creats a North korealistic aura
A very dull comment from state House. What is the origin of the money used to fund these school books? Is it not Tax payers money? Why should school books funded by Tax-payers money be dominated by an image of a Head of State on their cover instead of educational information like Maths and science Timetables, World Geography, relevant History to empower young minds etc… ???
Anyone can put what they wanton books intended for donation to schools? So, Muslims, Buddhists, Atheists, witchdoctors etc.., can put what ever they want and distribute to our young ones? What sort of nonsense is this?
Its kind of an offence ,well maybe just unethical ,to do that using material paid for by taxpayers.If its your money and its a donation using your portrait -yes ITS ALLOWABLE .
I’ll buy black stickers for donation to the same schools for the kids to stick over Lungu’s portrait! I mean, starring at Koswe every day the kids are studying is most mentally injurious, it must be stopped.
Brand?!? Do you know what the heck it is?
Don’t turn schools into campaign grounds, soon Kambwili, GMB and Hichilema will also start distrusting books with their portraits in all schools and that’s when you’ll regret what you’ve said. Some business houses in Southern province still display Hichilema’s portrait as their President. Amos you’re being petty, I think that have proposed your replacement are correct
Mr. Chanda,
Thank you for your usual weekly crap.
Can you please enlighten us on:
1. When the party manifesto has become equivalent to an Act of Parliament?
2. Why you DID BREAK ALL OTHER promises contained in your manifesto? and
3. When you party will come clean on the matters of institutional corruption (starting whit 42 red painted “wheelbarrows” costing $ 1 million each), thuggery, incompetence and CONSTANT infringements and abuse of Human Rights?
But if you think without emotions attached, it is not a bad idea to have these politicians make these donations to our schools. Utilise opportunity whenever it presents itself. I can have my social studies book with EL on it, math with HH, history with CK, English with WK and so on. The end result would be SUBSIDISED Education and you have an educated nation. Canon guys, think outside the box.
@ Milimo
Donation without “branding” is acceptable.
However, no political party qualify to have theirs name registered as Trade Mark and therefore using of word “branding” by intellectual failure Chanda “The Crapper” raise issue of:
1. From where the money for this exercise come from?
2. If is from the Budget, then it is offence.
3. As for “thinking outside the box”, how about books with picture of half-dozen rats chewing on the tax-payers contribution, or even better, rats chewing tires of Scania fire-trucks?
Yes anyone can do it but please not politicians. They will just confuse our children especially CK and Hachi. These guys we say NO to their bad faithed donations full of hate and tribal connotations.
Please withdraw this irresponsible statement.
What a disaster.
Hey I suggest he removes the red colour from his specks.
Disaster.
It will be more appropriate to remove picture. It scares crap of the young children
Schools should not be playgrounds for our leaders and politicians. Yes you can donate but why put your portraits? Let us be serious and stop politicking all the time. I think schools should be rejecting such gestures from these men. So when he put his picture there, what message does he want to send to the recipient?