Respected Academic Sishuwa Sishuwa has charged that Zambia is facing a major crisis.
Dr Sishuwa said the country has 60% unemployment with 70% of its population living in poverty.
He said the crisis in Zambia is also demonstrated by the extreme and generally uneven distribution of resources.
Dr Sishuwa who was trained at Oxford University in the U.K and now teaches at the University of Zambia said the high borrowing trends by government are signs of crisis.
He was speaking on Tuesday during a public discussion in Lusaka organised by the Oasis Forum at Kapingila House on the topic; Is Zambia In a Crisis?
Dr Sishuwa also charged that Zambia has an impoverished and useless middle only fit for hire by those with money.
The Academic observed that the nature of Zambian crisis started in 1980s but that it is the degree at which the country is degenerating that is worrying.
He stated that the social divisions emerging from the 2016 elections are a consequence of ineffective and inept government.
He observed that Zambia is in a crisis because most public institutions are deteriorating rapidly.
Dr Sishuwa expressed concern that key institutions of governance have weakened and that the civil society has being bought by the ruling elite.
He said the country has political party cadres who are beating policemen which is a sign of lawlessness.
At the same event, political commentator Laura Miti charged that says Zambia’s main crisis is accountability.
She said public accountability is almost nonexistent in Zambia.
Ms. Miti said those in power are preoccupied with clinging to power and that they think they do not have to account to their electorates.
She said Zambians are not angry enough to demand what rightfully theirs arguing that Zambians need a critical mass movement.
Ms. Miti said Zambians must be angry not with those in power but with that they are doing with that power.
Ms. Miti said Zambians today know more about 2021 than the real issues affecting them.
And Jesuit Centre for Theological Reflection Director Fr. Emmanuel Mumba said the failure to correct the mismanagement of public resources year after year is a sign that Zambia is in a crisis.
Fr Mumba said the Basic Needs Basket has for the first time hit K5, 000 for a family of six which is also a sign that Zambia is in a crisis.
And ruling PF Deputy Media Director Antonio Mwanza said the fact that citizens are able to meet and discuss in that manner means that Zambia is not in a crisis.
Mr Mwanza said for the first time, Zambia has a minimum wage to help poor labourers live a decent life.
Mr. Mwanza said government is committed to improving agriculture by improving the performance of the E-voucher programme.
He said the country has 88 operational private and commercial radio stations adding that people are free to call in and say anything.
Mr Mwanza charged that the civil Society thrives on crisis which they use to write proposals.
At this point, the PF Deputy Media Director was booed off the podium by an audience which comprised mainly civil society actors and ordinary citizens.
Mostly those in attendance said they do not agree with Mr. Mwanza’s arguments that Zambia is not in a crisis.
The audience also had prominent personalities such State House Spokesperson Amos Chanda, PF Media Director Sunday Chanda, NGOCC Executive Director Engwase Mwale and Water Aid Country Manager Pamela Chisanga.
At the same function, Law Association of Zambia President Linda Kasonde launched a new logo for the Oasis Forum and declared that “Watch Out” in closing the public panel discussion.
Ms. Kasonde said the consensus was that Zambia has a crisis of public accountability, a lack of citizen participation and poverty of leadership and that there is need to do something about it.
It is not rocket science to see that Edgar Lungu has failed and is leading all of us to a cliff. Corruption, poverty, disease, unemployment and hopelessness has never been this high in this country as is now
Truly there is loss of innocence from the elite in Zambia. A luck of accountability has led to the decline of all institutions in the land that are tasked with service delivery. Booing of the PF member is yet another sign among the many even from within that party that have been expressed by the citizens. UNIP, MMD all ignored the masses and their downfall is such that they will never rise again…PF will never listen to us, paper trail will catch up with them…
There is a serious lack of accountability, when they say 5million United States Dollars or K50million went to so and so ministry it just ends there, we are not told how this money was spent! You’ll hear that of the K50million kwacha the same ministry bought 20 Latest Hilux Luxury SUVs at a cost of K500 thousand each (that’s a total of K1million already spent on nonsense) the rest goes to paying salaries, wages and allwances of which the lions share goes to the Minister, his Deputy and 2 PS’s! What nonsense!!!
The tragedy is that even the opposition are only pre-occupied with clinging to their respective “powers”. No one is willing to have new ideas and new more enlightened hands to take the helm no matter how many times the masses reject them. No freshness can be expected even when they come to power…if they ever will. The other tragedy is they keep recycling from on party to on other no new idea flows what so ever. Its really sad
When a leader stands up in public and says, ubomba mwibala alya mwibala, Just know that its a failed state, Simple Zambia needs help NOW. Whoever voted for EL should hold their heads in shame.
Meanwhile the utterly lazy thing in State House has declared 4 day holiday ..when other countries are trying to hit their targets as the Financial year comes to an end.
The situation is reaching a breaking point. Hunger and poverty could finally come to our rescue, by imposing sanity on us, thus helping us to think and reason.
“the country has 60% unemployment with 70% of its population living in poverty” – The Doctor should give us a summary of his report to substantiate these claims. This will enable us participate intelligently.
ZQMBIA IS INDEED A DISASTROUS CRISIS DUE TO THE POOR, INEPT, CORRUPT AND INCOMPETENT LEADERSHIP, AND A MIDDLE CLASS THAT IS DOCILE AND SPINELESS MIDDLE CLASS.
Zambia is also ranked number three in the world as the hungriest nation. It sits at the bottom rung of the world’s failed states, like Somalia, South Sudan, DRC, Chad, Afghanistan, etc. Yet the country enjoys relative peace, has abundant natural resources. But its cursed with mediocre leadership. Only in Zambia you will find a dedicated career thief being happily elected president. The depressing stats above consequently become inevitable, naturally.
Just a bunch of lazy basta1ds sitting there wanting to create a crisis out of nothing. I have visited Zambia 3 times in the last 2 years and every time all I am seeing are impressive improvements.
And for the Jesuit Fathers, we know which side of your bread is buttered and yours is nothing but a highly organized spy mechanism hell bent on creating crisis so you have increased funding from the Catholic Charities at the Vatican.
You and your Franciscan Sisters are the most lethal undercover agents the world has ever seen and you are being warned ~ your ways and trails are not easy to follow but despite your sophistication, our smart intelligence officers have their eyes on you.
You will be exposed so stop it … just stop it and please don’t plunge the most celebrated democracy on…
You will be exposed so stop it … just stop it and please don’t plunge the most celebrated democracy on the continent into a fireball for your own monetary objectives and blood thirst rituals, we not oblivious to your schemes.
Here are the facts:
1. According to the United States State Department, Zambia is the strongest democracy in Africa, a sign of stability not a crisis.
2. According to Moody, Standard & Poors, Fitch all respected Clearing Houses for international credit rating give the smart people a stable outlook, a sign of stability not a crisis.
3. The Brookings Institute ranked Zambia a smart choice of Foreign Direct Investment, one of the best three on the entire continent a sign of stability not a crisis.
4. Inflation has been lowest in Zambia…
4. Inflation has been lowest in Zambia down to the single digits since 1979 in the last 5 years a sign of stability not a crisis.
5. For the first time since 1996, interest rates are going down, meaning the cost of long term credit facilities within the country is improving, in the short term it means the cost of capital is being leveraged and local manufacturing grows on the cost of local capital, a sign of stability not a crisis.
6. The US Government has built the largest Embassy in Africa in Lusaka and placed regional ambassadors under the Lusaka directorate a sign of stability not a crisis.
7. The Chinese Government are building the first branch of their Central Bank in Africa in Lusaka a sign of stability not crisis.
8. For the first time since 2000 the…
8. For the first time since 2000 the CBO Report shows that the smart people of the Zambian Enterprise now have a much higher disposable income than before. That’s the reason you are seeing all these new malls being built because consumption is increasing another sign of stability not a crisis.
9. Despite not having our own national airline at the moment, tourist visitors to Zambia have increased beating Zimbabwe and Malawi combined for the first since independence, that’s stability not a sign of a crisis.
10. Nearly 20,000 people fled their homes in DRC and could have gone elsewhere in Africa but chose Zambia another sign of stability not a crisis.
11. The Professor sounds like another guy I know pulling numbers out of his as**** and cannot substantiate them. All…
All the info above here can be verified, I ask him to give us his sources; another sign of stability not a crisis because in a crisis you have no time to verify anything.
Why does the Microplus Group of Companies have all this data and more? Because we are getting ready to invest billions of dollars in various sectors of the Zambian Enterprise and we have done our own homework.
Are there problems among the smart people of the Zambian Enterprise? You bet there are!!! Can we do better??? Heck yeah!!! Is there corruption and/or allegations thereof??? You betcha!!!
But none of these point to a crisis, this was a gathering of lazy basta1ds with nothing better to do. If these attendees had just turned their negative energy into innovation, investment, creativity and…
If these attendees had just turned their negative energy into innovation, investment, creativity and self improvement, their net response would have contributed more to our Gross National Product than this nonsense.
On January 20, 1961, John F Kennedy move not only America but the entire world when he said and I quote “Ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country”. End of quote.
The majority of people who usually gather for such nonsense are people with nothing under their sleeves just looking for what their country can do for them. The dynamics need to change, even here at Lusaka Times.
We need a paradigm shift!!! No single country has held World dominance for ever but to do so its citizenry takes the lead but contributing…
We need a paradigm shift!!! No single country has held World dominance for ever but to do so its citizenry takes the lead but contributing personally, working hard to create posterity.
In the 1st Century the Romans ruled the world, the 5th Century the Greeks took over, in the 10th Century the Spaniards took over and ruled the longest until the 18th Century when the British took over and declared themselves as the United Kingdom of Great Britain … by the way there’s nothing great about UK.
But in the 19th Century and towards the 21st, the United States Of America is King. When the American empire is gone, wouldn’t you want Zambia to rule the world, even if it’s ten centuries in the future?
With f0000lish gatherings like this, my pessimism tells me, not a million…
With f0000lish gatherings like this, my pessimism tells me, not a million years but the optimism in me says, heck yeah!!! Stop creating something out of nothing here. There’s no crisis in Zambia, only manageable problems.
Let’s roll … Zambia Is Greater Than Any Single One Of Us ~ B R Mumba, Sr
Tell them, BR!!! Your positivity is priceless. LET’S ROLL, BIG BROTHER….
The country is doing very well but there is room for improvement. At economic level, inflation is low, balance of trade is stable, energy supply is also stabilizing. A cash crisis in unheard of in the country. At political level, political parties are canvassing freely. Universities are reopening because cholera has been brought under control. It is clear the country is working, albeit below full capacity. The habit of pouring plenty of scorn on the country is unjustified. What is needed is a culture of problem solving. If the fire engine is broken, then report the matter to competent authorities. Employment creation is better served by supporting infrastructure, including roads and reliable energy. Remember to choose the political party with the best manifesto.
Well said DOCTOR KASONDE! But how come this dr sishuwa is coming out like that? And accountability does not need a MASS MOVEMENT. The Oasis F should go and seek audience with govt about their conclusions from their gathering and stop in-sighting the masses that because the minimum wage is below K5,000 then zambia is in crisis. ZAMBIA’S CIRCUMSTANCES ARE VERY DIFFERENT FROM THAT OF ZIMBABWE, S.AFRICA, ETHIOPIA AND DRC. So stop being opportunistic and face our problems together.
Zambia is not in crisis. it is the mind set of the people who want everything done by the Government. Put them in power those how are saying Zambia is in crisis they will do nothing but enrich themselves. there is too much talk in Zambia than Action. Faith without works is dead. Talk without Action is dead
The dogma ‘crisis’ could be a figment in the minds of people with hidden agendas. Otherwise government is trying to change things for the better. Yes accountability is missing in most government systems but the Auditor General’s reports and the new Act on financial what what could address this deficit. People, no need to be so pessimistic, you only live once and for once show your patriotism by working hard in what you are required to do in order to bring about meaningful change in your country!
YES indeed they are trying to mkake things better. By buying scania fire trucks at 42million dollars and giving all contracts to chinese and pf members.
How can you look at such blatant theft and say “they are trying”. probably because you are not feeling the suffering of our brothers in kanyama, and other slams or in the rural areas . You don’t see the thousands of women who have to give birth in mud huts because of no health facilities
or the ones that die in child birth . Or the thousands of children who cannot go to school
You have correctly called yourself Barabus.
@Barabus: This ‘hidden’ agenda unfortunately is well known. These people, most of them from the Oasis Forum, are well known characters who made names for themselves fighting FTJ’s third term bid. When their champion Levy died and power changed hands, they were left out and are desparate to take it back with a “user friendly” president they can control. These characters were ringleaders in Fred M’membe’s post newspaper and have now grouped up behind hh and are doing everything to make PF look bad at every opportunity. Which public institutions have deteriorated?? Total hogwash being perpetrated by bitter people who ended up on the losing side. You are spot on, Brabus.
If this was a hidden agenda, do you think your real VP Amos Chanda would have attended this function, really? Nope, both PF Media Director Sunday Chanda and Amos “Real VP” Chanda knew why they were attending. It’s just that some people are myopic and I think its good that they attended and got informed about what the real people are saying about the current state in Zambia. 60% unemployment with 70% of its population living in poverty??? Think about it. What is scary is the rate at which gaps are widening. So is it a hidden agenda to say these facts?
Well lets look at it:
1. We have a balooning debt that has the IMF refusing to lend us money
2.We have gross mismanagement of public resources
3. We have wholesale handover of prime land to Chinese
4. All major GRZ contracts go to the Chinese
5. The “digital migration” has been a scandal and disaster
6. We have government officials implicated in the illegal trade of Mukula
7. We have breach of government procedure in handling proceeds of Mukula. instead of remitting to control account 99 as per constitution, we don’t know where the money went
8. Opposition parties are not allowed to hold public meetings
9. Auditor general reveals an alarming misuse of public funds but no action against perpetrators
10. We can buy a useless fire truck for 1million dollars and then insure it…
insure it for 25thousand.
11. We can buy ambulances for 300thousand from an unknown supplier when a reputed supplier like toyota quoted us at 70thousand
12. We have the CEO of the ruling party- Davies Mwila- on record encouraging PF ward councillors to share plots in their wards
13. We have independent media houses harassed or closed down for criticising PF.
No no no, I wouldn’t call that a crisis at all. it’s all good
14. We have a President who complains that people say he is corrupt when in actual facts it’s the “controlling officers” in civil service. So who is the head of government? We see no action taken against the so called “controlling officers”. no one is fired no one is prosecuted. it’s business as usual.
15. We state capture by AVIC international
16. We have a man who is desperate to hold on to power beyond his limit. A man who even threatens the constitutional court if they rule against him
16. We have a private lawyer Mosho, threatening the chief justice in the case of the post
17. We have a compromised high court judge disregarding an instruction from the chief justice to recuse himself from handling the post liquidation.
like I said, no crisis here.
LT why are you not reporting on police flooding luwanshya on Saturday to block CK addressing his constituents who he represents ???
LT your silence on such and other issues of pf police violence like in sinda speak louder then your open support for PF…..
That was a lie by the Mast naimwe! Saturday most areas in Luanshya were flooded and authorities were busy finding alternative routes to reach certain locations which were cut off from others. No one saw these policemen you’re talking about. How about 108 teachers at kabulonga boys who are Tonga who have been victimized by PF? I’m sure you’ll believe it.
ONCE AN ACADEMICIAN BEINGS TALKING LIKE A POLITICIAN WITH A BIG VUVUZELA HE LOSES HIS SALT..
THIS CHARACTER IS SPEAKING LIKE A HIRED GUN.. THIS DOOMSAYER BACOMING A PROPHET PF DOOM… HE LACKS THE APPRECIATION OF WHERE WE ARE COMINNG FROM AS COUNTRY.. FAILURE TO FACTOR IN DAYS OF WIDESPREAD POVERTY WITH UNEMPLOYMENT OF MORE THAN 98% IN HIS PRRSENTATION SPEAKS VOLUMES.. WE HAVE MADE POSITIVE SOCIAL, POLITICAL AND ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AS A COUNTRY.. YES, WE HAVE SO MORE.. BUT SPEAKING OF HAVING A CRISIS IN THIS COUNTRY.. PERHAPS IT ONLY EXIST IN HIS MIND AND THE MINDS OF HIS SPONSORS….
Typical of cadres. When an academician says something that is critical of them, they say he is irrelevant and is a hired gun. When he says something that praises them, they trumpet it all over saying “look, even professor so and so has praised us…” No brains, no consistency, no morals.
This silly broke Sishuwa is a UPND Cadre
Suwa suwa this doc should balance his arguements. One positive I see is that today Civil servant can walk in any bank with a paylip and get a loan (This never happened from 1972). Zambians are not running to Zimbabwe or Malawi to buy grocery like they did in KK days. But now the nationals from these countries come to Chipata and Lusaka. We have money on the bank. In some neighbouring countries one is told to wait for even two weeks to get part of the salary that would have been deposited by the employer. Never has the Kwacha/US$ been stronger that the ZAR or BWP. SUWA SUWA needs to be more knowledgeable than Laura Miti. His arguements must be different from those of cadres.
Today councils, schools, hospitals, clinics and other government institutions have run out of parking space because everyone is driving. Yes unemployment levels have gone up and for obvious reasons. …the mines are only employing in core business departments. Unlike the old mines where every aspect job type was available today mines only employ people to do with production. A mine that had 2,000 employees who included even mealie meal issuers today only employs 200 people. We’ve failed to bring back manufacturing companies that thrived under Unip. No matter who’s in government things will continue getting worse if we all have to depend on formal employment.
2000 employees Vs 200 now, so that is not an employment crisis, but its normal. Nothing can be done…”No matter who’s in government things will continue getting worse if we all have to depend on formal employment.”
You have just described what a crisis is.
“..No matter who’s in government things will continue getting worse if we all have to depend on formal employment…”
Pleas if you have failed , don’t think everyone else will fail. Speak for your selves……that is the most useless statement I have read
What characterizes us as Zambians, is our inability to realize that we are in trouble, to tell our story and sing our song. At that, we seem worse than the chickens. It is the reason we are such a vulnerable and endangered species.
Allowing cadres to collect levies at markets, bus station and allocate plots is lawlessness.
Our tendency has been to sit on trash till trash sits on us, burying us alive.
The problem with us zambian is we dont know what we want…..
I will only comment when these people come out in open to offer practical solutions to the problems. As for my good catholic priest, I would like him to one day invite the biggest donors among his parishioners and ask them the source of their incomes. I say so because I know of a buyer on the copperbelt who paints the house of the priest, he pays a lot of money to the church and pays for the maintenance of the church generally. We know his salary cannot do all these things but the priest is very close to this person. I’m sure he gets more blessings than most parishioners.
Oasis Forum, together with your professor are working with the opposition and trying so had to disregard everything the ruling party has been doing.
I wonder what such a biased professor teaching at Unza. I now understand why students from Unza are half baked.
What is the point of such discussion from the ruling party point of view?
Its very true the country is in a crisis. theres no way political leaders can be stealing govt resources in the manner they are doing with so much impunity and then they even boast about it . it’s very strange .thieves are openly showing off items bought using stolen money.PF cadres can beat pipo at will and they don’t get arrested. what kind of lawlessness is that?
It is a once upon a time story, the lure of adversity that has deluded us. It is as though our very psyche is planted in poverty, or is it poverty that is planted in our psyche?
The danger of having a president who understands a hangover !
Is this man a member of the Galu Watchers in Zambia? Respected by who? UPND? Zambia is doing great! The challenges we face are common to every nation! He is a friend to Prof. Hansengule and another Prof. in RSA who are both respected by a chronic losing party which never concedes defeat! Swa! Outside that party they have no respect at all!
Is that why the corrupt thief lungu and his thieves did not want anyone to hear the petition ?
Only 4 in ten people are employed after spending $17 billion !!!.
The PF rats stealing and driving airconed suvs will be ranting how well Zambia is doing buy the common man knows how hard life has become……
My salutations! You are among the few and only sober – minded contributors to this discussion. Let me just say that I know this young man, Sishuwa Sishuwa, very, very well indeed. He is a brilliant and articulate academic in the History Department at UNZA. His major weakness, despite his impressive academic credentials, is his tendency to view most issues from an ethnocentric perspective. His utterances don’t surprise me at all because he rarely sees much that is positive about the current government. For as long as I have known him, he has been a dyed-in the wool UPND sympathizer.
