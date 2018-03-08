Creative and talented Zambian musician Paul Banda aka Just Slim in duet with a music living legend Cactus Agony (Humphrey Mwila) have collaborated in the must listen hit entitled “Mi Want Yuh” showcasing the very best contemporary pan-African musical genre.

The hit promises to be nothing short of a continent song piercing through the frontiers of the nations mentioned in the works whilst elevating the position of women in general. The magical and clever usage of sober sweet Zulu, Swahili and local lyrics spices the song whilst catapulting it to international standards.

The danceable song is firmly premised on a diversity of work that represents the forefront of ingenuity and innovation and praises both the unpararrel beauty and immeasurable works that the women around us exhibit with zeal and zest.

The duo’s artistic work is not only content focused but places specific focus on the vital role women play at the same time enlightening listeners and pleading with the menfolk to say “Mi Want Yuh…” to the women. It was written by Paul Banda with additional lyrics by Cactus Agony, produced by Eselayem and mastered by Shom C.

The song is set for release on 8th March 2018 which is also International Womens Day as we aim to celebrate Women in a special way. It will be available for download on Mvesesani (Link: https://www.mvesesani.com) which is Zambia’s digital music store and on Just Slim’s YouTube channel

A dazzling display of virtuosity commands one to listen to this mid-tempo song over and over… with the melodic voice of Cactus blending, twinning and twisting methodically with Slim’s soothing voice in a scintillating fashion.