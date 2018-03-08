The Ministry of Justice yesterday held a meeting on the Draft Report of the working Group on Universal Periodic Review (UPR) which is aimed at rising various issues that affect the nation.

Speaking during the event Attorney General Likando Kalaluka, said the importance of the event is to engage stakeholders such as the Human Rights Defenders, Academic Institutions, Research Institute, Regional Organization and Civil Society representatives on the importance of the draft report so that they may also give out their views.

Meanwhile, the Human Rights Commission Head of Research and Planning Foster Hamuyube has questioned government on its position concerning some of the recommendations in the draft report of the Universal Periodic Review.

Mr. Hamuyube said that some of the recommendations that were once accepted by the state in the year 2008, have now been rejected, prompting to question government on its position.

He added that it is important to note that not all recommendations in the act must be accepted as there is need to consider some important recommendations in the draft report which have an impact on the nation.

However, stakeholders expressed contentment with the Ministry on its consideration in engaging them in the draft report review.

Meanwhile, Attorney General Likando Kalaluka announced that all the comments and suggestions made by stakeholders will be looked into as the Ministry will be presenting the draft report in Geneva next week.

The Universal Periodic Review(UPR) is an exclusive manner which involves a review of the human rights recorded which, provides an opportunity for each state to declare what action they have taken to improve the human rights situation in their countries and to fulfil their human rights obligations.