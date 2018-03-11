The United Party for National Development, or UPND, says Zambia’s economy is collapsing due to governing Patriotic Front, or PF’s, allegedly incompetence.
Trio of UPND – deputy secretary general, Patrick Mucheleka, chairperson for mobilization, Sylvia Masebo and Northern Province chairperson, Nathan ILunga, said this during a live programme on Radio Mano yesterday.
The UPND officials claim that the lack of know-how is contributing to PF’s failure to live-up to its promises, citing ineptness in the implementation of the E-voucher, high taxes and high poverty levels.
But, the Patriotic Front, or PF, in Northern Province through its vice chairperson, Peter Mwansa, charges that it remains resolute to improving the warfare of Zambians.
In an interview with Mano News today, Mr. Mwansa says the UPND is merely applying cheap politics when it says that PF has failed to govern.
He states that contrary to claims by the opposition UPND, PF is initiating unprecedented developmental projects and that this is proof that it means well for the nation.
Mr. Mwansa cites the construction of roads, schools, hospitals among others as some of the projects it continues to initiate.
Let us judge ECL in 2021. For now give him chance to work.
On the ground its a fact that the economy has collapsed.
Too many potholes in residential areas, potholes even in central business areas of cities like Kitwe and Ndola. This is a major problem and money which is meant to repair these roads is going to buying of Luxury Suvs what a real shame, there are more Luxury Suvs in Lusaka than they are in the city of London, Copenhagen or Paris! Why??? Misallocation of scarce resources. The govt however has tried with the keeping the exchange rate stable and paying govt employees on time. Otherwise the rest has not been a success, even the infrastructure projects are poorly managed. 2021 Vote Green Party, Vote Peter Sinkamba a leader who cares for all Zambians!
Lungu! Drinks too much, even in your in house, if you as the head of the house drink too much your economy will collapse , you will fail to pay rent….
I can tell you, me as edgar’s friend I advised him many times,,, we even advised him to drop kaizer and bowman,,,, Edgar doesn’t listen mwebantu!!
…….charges that it remains resolute to improving the warfare of Zambians.
The reporter has some bad competence in the English language. It’s not WARFARE but WELFARE.
because your leader all the money offshore accounts
you stood on upendi and lost because we know what your boss did
he will never rule. just wait.
he will do what Odinga did.
Zambians should just DUNUNA & enjoy poverty!!
They have asked for it.
Enjoy poverty, while Chakolwa Jona & his cronies enjoy Goodumililie.
his workers the farm how much do they earn. yet they vote for him and blame ecl for walking barefooted
his workers at the farmer. how much do they take home. do they have napsa contribution for working for the richest man in zambia.
the excuse is chakolwa. vote him out you ll be getting more money .
You guys behave as if you are from the outer space. Zambians economy collapsed lomg befoe PF was even fomed. You probably should say PF is failing to revive the collapsed country’s economy.
After spending $17 billion ????
With UPND everything is collapsing. Nothing is good with UPND. They oppose everything except their leader from heaven HH.
Oh please, Edgar collapsed before why can’t he collapsed again
Upnd is full of prophets of doom!!!they think by making such sensetional statements,then we shall vote for their Kainde-NEVER!!
I would rather continue voting for a hard working,humble,God fearing chakolwa ECL than your tribal,arrogant,privatization thief HH!!
We have got eyes to see so we dont need upnd to see for us what PF is doing or not doing!!Patrick Mucheleka will never be MP again as long as he continues to stand on tonga party upnd in the Northern Province!!!it is the same with Levy Ngoma in Eastern and Sylvia Masebo in Chongwe.under upnd all these wont make it to parliament unless they stand in dundumwezi or bantustan areas!!
FOR MANY OF US IN 6.5 PROVINCES,COME 2021,NI PF NAFUTI NAFUTI!!
Prophets of doom! Edgar has one to show, prophet amataa currently in jail for drug trafficking,,,
Please stop sucking PF , go wash your mouth it smells like,,,,,,
How can one be “God fearing chakolwa” sure? Mentality of cadre and poverty is anaza! U see born poor, living poor, u cannot have any clue how life of plenty looks like, for u dont miss what u have never had. Imagine in usa or europe to say vote for me i have no vision, but am humble and poor! Here its big qualification for one to claim he is poor, so because the pipo are poor they must vote for him. And surely the pipo do.
That one saying that is an ignorant thief……even proud to vote for a chakolwa as president
“…Mr. Mwansa cites the construction of roads, schools, hospitals among others as some of the projects it continues to initiate….”
We told you pf is hard coded to work with borrowed money…..to them creating funds means more tax….now no more borrowed money , you will dance tax dunnuna in straight lines….those 18,000 bicycles PF are giving away is from stolen money….where they have dinner dances and donations and auctions were the thiefs bid and donate with stolen money….badala it is a vicious cycle of greed, corruption and looting feeding each other.
As the great pilato says , lungu puts his face on school books but fails to put books in libraries …..