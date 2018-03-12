Former First Lady Dr Christine Kaseba says people need to embrace and support the proposed National Health Insurance Bill.
Dr Kaseba who is also a respected Physician, Surgeon and Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist said the Bill once enacted into law would help improve the provision of health services in Zambia.
Dr Kaseba however observed that there is need for more sensitisation on the contents to help public understand its benefits and what it and what the Bill entails.
She said in an interview in Lusaka that the Bill is a welcome development and that the public should not criticise it.
“If you go to health facilities most of them are charging and even in public hospitals, some services are paid for and it is not always that you will have money when you fall sick because maybe you are paying for other responsibilities.
If you are able to pay a little something for your health, that should give you more peace,” Dr Kaseba said.
She added, “It’s just that maybe it was sudden and many people were not consulted and maybe that is why they are opposing it.”
Dr Kaseba’s position is however a major departure from her late husband Michael Sata’s principles who championed for free access to medical services.
Mr Sata’s first major reforms upon taking over office in 2011 was to abolish medical user fees for all arguing that everyone has a right to medical services including the poor.
President Sata’s move was in line with the PF manifesto on Health Services financing in which the party pledged to double budgetary allocation in order to provide universal care ad abolish user fees and health care will be “based on need” rather than the “ability to pay.
Comment:
How many Zambians have regular jobs to afford regular insurance payments?
Give the people the 2-million jobs, NOT irrelevant taxes.
Heavy taxes on the masses is a gimmick to make Zambians pay for PF’s Kaloba.
Toll gate fees on top of fuel levy has been raising billions for clue-less PF. Soon new NRC’s, new passports, new vehicle licenses, high TV licenses will be introduced to fund-raise for PF-Kaloba.
Her and her bodyguard behind, was hotty combination. Kaseba is still marriageable.
Dr.Kaseba, with due respect, have you read the bill? If you have please explain to us why people in the public sector who are already paying health insurance be made to subscribe to the National Health Insurance scheme as well. The employees, by not accessing govt facilities are already greatly subsidizing govt. The bill should be a win-win otherwise private sector health insurance will be with drawn and Ministry of Health will not cope with having to absorb patients from the private sector
Health Insurance is a good move but even the current insurance packages we have in Zambia have not been good.
Example in other countries say third party car insurance with no claim for 3 years will give you a payback often of 50percent of the premiums for that period but here in Zambia how many Insurance companies offer such deals? We have exploitative business houses that make abnormal profits so let’s hope this will not be another scam from Zambian insurance crooked companies.
Fair observation Dr. Kaseba. I especially agree with your point on how ‘sudden’ the bill seem to have been introduced! That is what happens when the so-called consultants who are out of touch with reality are hired. Health care is expensive. We get it. But anything new has to be done methodically and in earnest dialogue with people. The best example on how to go about introducing ‘new things’ was demonstrated by BOZ’s rebasing of the Kwacha. Sensitize!Sensitize! Sensitize!
What is this again? Which Insurance? For which hospitals? Government hospitals? I am sorry but I am not in for it. Government hospitals are one way traffic to….
There will be rampant abuse. Look at so-called statutory third party car insurance in Zambia; you visit for 5 days you pay for 3 months. What a sham. Also, there are a lot of services in Zambia for which monies are collected and services not offered in exchange – such as so called land servicing (drainage, sewer, etc.). So this health insurance must be well thought through please. Let’s do even one thing right for once in our fcuking lives.
Has it been thought thru how the unemployed, of which there are a very large number, will be able to pay for insurance.
Nothing special about this bill. But it’s a great thought. Just not right now. People needs jobs
This cannot work, you are going to have 80 percent of uninsured people with no jobs, this government treats people like kids it all because of the docility of citizens. You cannot wake up one day and announce something of this magnitude and expect people to receive it well. I don’t even trust this government with my money, they will be buying one panado for a thousand dollars, cost saving is foreign to them.
Fair comment Chimbwi. To me it sounds like a poll tax in everything but name. Businesses are struggling with high interest rates that Alexander Chikwanda’s poor economic stewardship has caused. Sorry, I do not support this one. If this bill is passed it will just give them an opportunity to buy panadol at 5,000 US dollars.