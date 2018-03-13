Ingredients
- 43g coriander
- 1 clove of Garlic
- 32g Green onions, chopped
- 128g Sweet onion, chopped
- 320g Sweet potato, diced
- 1 tsp pepper
- 2 tsp salt
- 4 tbsp olive oil
Method
Put oven rack in lower third of oven and preheat oven to 218 C.
Toss sweet potatoes, green onions and sweet onions with 2 tablespoons of oil and 1/4 teaspoon salt in a shallow baking pan. Arrange the potatoes in 1 layer and roast them until tender, about 25 minutes, stirring halfway through roasting,
Stir together coriander, and remaining 1/2 teaspoon of salt in a small bowl. Whisk together lime juice and remaining tablespoon of oil in a medium bowl.
Sprinkle the sweet potatoes with the coriander, salt and lime mixture and top with extra coriander, stirring gently to combine.
Serving
Serve hot, alone or as a side with meat, chicken or fish.
Kanta Temba is a Cake maker and decorator|Lusaka Times Food columnist|TV show host
Reach Kanta via her website and social media:
