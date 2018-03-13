In The Kitchen with Kanta: Sweet potato with coriander and lime

In The Kitchen with Kanta

Ingredients

  • 43g coriander
  • 1 clove of Garlic
  • 32g Green onions, chopped
  • 128g Sweet onion, chopped
  • 320g Sweet potato, diced
  • 1 tsp pepper
  • 2 tsp salt
  • 4 tbsp olive oil

Method

Put oven rack in lower third of oven and preheat oven to 218 C.

Toss sweet potatoes, green onions and sweet onions with 2 tablespoons of oil and 1/4 teaspoon salt in a shallow baking pan. Arrange the potatoes in 1 layer and roast them until tender, about 25 minutes, stirring halfway through roasting,

Stir together coriander, and remaining 1/2 teaspoon of salt in a small bowl. Whisk together lime juice and remaining tablespoon of oil in a medium bowl.

Sprinkle the sweet potatoes with the coriander, salt and lime mixture and top with extra coriander, stirring gently to combine.

Serving

Serve hot, alone or as a side with meat, chicken or fish.

Kanta Temba is a Cake maker and decorator|Lusaka Times Food columnist|TV show host

