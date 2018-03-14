Convicted Chilanga Member of Parliament Keith Mukata has asked speaker of the national Assembly Patrick Matibini to reverse his decision to declare the seat vacant.
Mr. Mukata’s lawyer Milner Katolo says this is because the High Court Judgement that found his client guilty of murder cannot be executed following his appeal to the Court of Appeals.
Mr. Katolo says there is no need to stay the execution of the Judges because it has been halted by the appeal.
He has told ZNBC news that as things stand, Mr. Mukata is not serving any prison sentence.
Mr. Katolo wonders why speaker of the national Assembly Dr. Matibini decided to write to the Electoral Commission of Zambia Chairperson Esau Chulu informing him of a vacancy that has occurred in Chilanga Constituency.
This follows the sentencing to death of Mr. Mukata by the Lusaka High Court for allegedly murdering a security guard at his Rhodespark law firm last year.
Mr. Katolo says if the speaker does not reverse the letter, Mr. Mukata will move a motion in the Constitutional court to challenge the decision.
He says his client wants the speaker to wait until the supreme court has pronounced itself on the matter
The solution does not even lie in the technicalities of the appeal system. I believe it lies in the expeditious manner in which court cases are disposed of. Allow this reversal on a stay BUT expedite the conclusion of the appeal so that the constituents get a representative according to constitutional provisions without delay. Same applies to other nullified seats that have been on the back-foot forever.
Meaning???
But the laws are clear. You cannot have a convic t- a murderer as a member of parliament – just where????. If the courts reverses this that when we can talk of the seat. But for now he is a murderer and murdrer have no room in parliament. I just wonder where some lawyers get their scattered knowledge of the law hell from.
Anyway tonga lawyers!!!! Mwatisebanya!!!!
Its a disaster.
Keith Mukata you have enough pressing issues on your plate…I know our MPs are overpaid to the point where they become instant millionaires on the first payday but please concentrate on your case. Your lawyer just wants to be paid from your salary.
That’s right JayJay!!!!
I disagree. A convict is a convict. The current position is that Keith Mukwata is a convict. This remains the position until such a time when Supreme Court reverses the decision (which is highly unlikely). In fact Supreme Court may increase the sentence to “Death by public stoning”.
Otherwise there will be no one in prison if all appeal even on clear cases like this one.
You are not representing the people of Chilanga.
The only thing Keith has got the right to do is appeal against his sentence and not any other rights. He can’t even ask for his wife now, even though someone tried to lobby for conjugal rights for prisoners.
WE need to amend the constitution….he wants to continue enjoying salary at the expense of Chilanga people when he was committing adultery with his girlfriend he didnt for once think of the consequences.
Any way his friend Lazy Lungu will pardon him as he is morally bankrupt as well..