Convicted Chilanga Member of Parliament Keith Mukata has asked speaker of the national Assembly Patrick Matibini to reverse his decision to declare the seat vacant.

Mr. Mukata’s lawyer Milner Katolo says this is because the High Court Judgement that found his client guilty of murder cannot be executed following his appeal to the Court of Appeals.

Mr. Katolo says there is no need to stay the execution of the Judges because it has been halted by the appeal.

He has told ZNBC news that as things stand, Mr. Mukata is not serving any prison sentence.

Mr. Katolo wonders why speaker of the national Assembly Dr. Matibini decided to write to the Electoral Commission of Zambia Chairperson Esau Chulu informing him of a vacancy that has occurred in Chilanga Constituency.

This follows the sentencing to death of Mr. Mukata by the Lusaka High Court for allegedly murdering a security guard at his Rhodespark law firm last year.

Mr. Katolo says if the speaker does not reverse the letter, Mr. Mukata will move a motion in the Constitutional court to challenge the decision.

He says his client wants the speaker to wait until the supreme court has pronounced itself on the matter