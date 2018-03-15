The National Road Fund Agency (NRFA) has set a target of collecting K 1 billion Kwacha toll fees this year.

NRFA Public Relations Manager (1A) Alphonsius Hamachila says in 2017 the agency collected K667million.

Mr. Hamachila pointed out that as a Lead agency in the implementation of phase two of the National Road Tolling Programme (NRTP), the institution is currently operating 10 tall stations across the country.

He reiterated the agency’s target to construct 40 tolling stations in all the 10 provinces by the end of 2018.

Mr. Hamachila, hailed the road users for their compliance in paying road tolls which he said is an engine to the successes recorded by the Agency.