Tanzania Zambia Railways Authority (TAZARA) workers have called on government through the Ministry of Transport and Communication to pay their salaries on time.

Speaking on behalf of the TAZARA employees today, Mr. Sitali Kaoma told ZANIS in Livingstone today that it has become difficult for the workers to meet their daily needs and look after families because of delays in getting their salaries.

Mr Kaoma disclosed workers for the past three months now have been getting their pay despite them reporting for work on a daily basis.

Mr. Kaoma complained that school going children especially those in examination classes have been disadvantaged as they are chased from school due to non-payments of school fees.

He further said the situation has also affected workers whose children are in colleges and universities because of not being paid.

He however, thanked the government for the help it has been rendering to TAZARA employees for the past years.