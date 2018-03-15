The number of bridges that have been washed away in Nalikwanda constituency in Mongu has increased to 18 from the 13 that were damaged barely two weeks ago.

Mongu District Commissioner, Susiku Kamona disclosed that five more crossing points have been completely washed away and two other clinics cut- off from the rest of the district due to the floods.

Mr. Kamona said though no lives have been lost there is need to speed-up the acquisition of motorized transport to ferry medical supplies to the affected health institutions to keep the provision of health services at optimal levels.

He disclosed that the floods have also affected some crops and disrupted the smooth attendance of classes by pupils in some affected schools in the area.

And Mr. Kamona has thanked the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DDMMU) under the Vice President’s Office for releasing funds to the district to enable it conduct a rapid assessment report.

He said the team that went round the affected wards is busy compiling a report that will be finalized by today and be sent to DDMM in Lusaka.

The DC expressed optimism that DDMMU will respond to some of the immediate needs the district has requested such as the 11 boats for ferrying drugs and monitoring of the health situation to avert any possible outbreaks of diseases in the affected areas

The district has been experiencing heavy rains in the past weeks destroying infrastructure and cutting –off some schools and clinics from the rest of the district.