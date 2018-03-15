Over twenty armed police officers in lusaka have raided the Woodlands residence of National Democratic Congress NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili.
The officer’s raided Mr. Kambwili’s home at 06.30 hours.
NDC National Youth Chairman Charles Kabwita has confirmed the raid.
Mr. Kabwita says Dr. Kambwili guards refused to allow state police access to his house.
He said it is not clear up to now what the police are looking for.
Mr Kambwili was on Wednesday interrogated by the Anti Corruption on corruption related allegations.
Pix: Police officers outside Mr Kambwili’s house
Be careful what you do to others as you will have a taste of your own medicine PF. Kambwili is fast learning the hard way. What a country.
I see Jerabos coming to Lusaka… Will that meeting with State House buy off their own friend Kambwili?
And now it begins!
Please Please, why do we see such things happen to all people irrespective of their political affiliation? No wonder we rank so badly on the happiness index. Only those in opposition are targeted. If you defend such, there must be something very wrong with you. Kambwili was in govt and nobody investigated him but now that he is outside govt he is seen as corrupt!
Kalaba resigned and Mulusa was fired why are they not being investigated ? Afterall you people were calling for Kambwili to be fired and arrested for various offenses. Or were those accusations fake? If they were fake how can you expect people to trust you? If Kambwili is innocent the truth will come out. You and me don’t know the truth.
If there’s nothing the exercise is uncalled for. But if there’s something, Kambwili must be treated just like any other suspect.
I can see wheelbarrows there. They look stolen too. Whey are they being hidden. Why are the wheelbarrows not at a construction site now.
ACC please add keeping wheelbarrows idle to the charges!!!!. Very untidy yard too.
Kambwili just co-operate for only the truth shall set you free!