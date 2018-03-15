Over twenty armed police officers in lusaka have raided the Woodlands residence of National Democratic Congress NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili.

The officer’s raided Mr. Kambwili’s home at 06.30 hours.

NDC National Youth Chairman Charles Kabwita has confirmed the raid.

Mr. Kabwita says Dr. Kambwili guards refused to allow state police access to his house.

He said it is not clear up to now what the police are looking for.

Mr Kambwili was on Wednesday interrogated by the Anti Corruption on corruption related allegations.

Pix: Police officers outside Mr Kambwili’s house