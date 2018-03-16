The Constitutional court has set Monday 19th March 2018 as the date to rule on preliminary applications by UPND 2016 Lusaka Central Parliamentary candidate Charlotte Scott in relation to the appeal by PF’s Margaret Mwanakatwe against the nullification of her election as Lusaka central MP

Dr Scott through her lawyers have asked the Concourt to lift the stay of execution which allows Margaret Mwanakatwe to remain in office after her election victory was nullified.

Dr Scott also wants the Court to dismiss the appeal on grounds that the record of appeal was incomplete and defective.

And in a related development, Ndola High Court Judge Edward Musona has set Monday 19th March 2018 as date on which to review the authenticity of the video footage submitted in the Munali Constituency parliamentary appeal case.

The Concourt directed that the trial judge reviews the video and ascertain whether it is the same video adduced in the High court or not.

This followed an application by PF’s Nkandu Luo asking the Concourt not to accept the video as part of the evidence in her appeal against the Nullification of the Munali seat.

The reviewing of the video will be held in chambers at the Lusaka High Court.