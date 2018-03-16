The Constitutional court has set Monday 19th March 2018 as the date to rule on preliminary applications by UPND 2016 Lusaka Central Parliamentary candidate Charlotte Scott in relation to the appeal by PF’s Margaret Mwanakatwe against the nullification of her election as Lusaka central MP
Dr Scott through her lawyers have asked the Concourt to lift the stay of execution which allows Margaret Mwanakatwe to remain in office after her election victory was nullified.
Dr Scott also wants the Court to dismiss the appeal on grounds that the record of appeal was incomplete and defective.
And in a related development, Ndola High Court Judge Edward Musona has set Monday 19th March 2018 as date on which to review the authenticity of the video footage submitted in the Munali Constituency parliamentary appeal case.
The Concourt directed that the trial judge reviews the video and ascertain whether it is the same video adduced in the High court or not.
This followed an application by PF’s Nkandu Luo asking the Concourt not to accept the video as part of the evidence in her appeal against the Nullification of the Munali seat.
The reviewing of the video will be held in chambers at the Lusaka High Court.
Is Charlotte Scott performing a dub? How cool could she be. 🙂
How I wish Charlotte was minister of Finance.
Calling someone a foreigner doesn’t constitute electoral breach. Kambwili called his opponent a ka Chokwe from Angola. The petition by the opponent was thrown out by the court. Charlotte is not a native simple.
What about throwing rocks?
18 months and starting to hear preliminary issues? I think Mwanakatwe calculation is that the next election will come before the court makes any ruling. Sad really, if she won fairly then why avoiding court any time? And why illegally acting as Minister when the election was nullified?