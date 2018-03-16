Coloured gemstones such as the emeralds from Zambia’s world-beating Kagem mine in Lufwanyama were in the spotlight at this year’s glittering Oscars Awards in Hollywood.

A regular on red carpets everywhere, fine emeralds have taken on renewed popularity thanks to the promotion by London-based Gemfields, which owns 75 percent of Kagem in a model partnership with the Zambian government.

US TV host and style blogger Louise Roe, who took over Gemfields’ Instagram Stories for the big night, gave us a rare glimpse behind the scenes at the Oscars, to share her favourite looks.

“Looks like matching your jewels with your gown was a trend at the Oscars this year! I love Octavia Spencer’s emerald earrings paired with her emerald green dress. Gorgeous!” said Louise of the award winning actress and Oscar nominee Octavia Spencer’s ensemble.

Other celebrities enamoured with colour included the beautiful Camila Alves and Olympic skier Lindsey who went with rubies, while actresses Helen Mirren and Jennifer Garner opted for sapphires.

Louise herself donned an array of striking rubies to complete her fresh but chic look, wearing stunning Fabergé ruby marquise and cushion cut rings, paired with elegant Seraphina Wing Earrings by GFG Jewellery, all featuring Gemfields rubies, sourced in Mozambique.

She has this to say about the burst of colour from the rest of the ladies on the carpet;

Camila Alves: I love this stunning necklace with teardrop rubies, worn by the gorgeous Camila Alves – it’s the perfect adornment for her plunging white dress, and so cute that it matches her hubby’s bowtie.

Helen Mirren: Ever a queen on the red carpet, I love how Helen Mirren’s giant sapphires matched her simple blue gown. So timeless and chic!

Jennifer Garner: Jennifer Garner also had a matching moment with these beautiful sapphire drop earrings and her asymmetrical gown. She’s always one to stun on the red carpet.

Gemfields’ progressive approach to transparency and responsibly sourced emeralds has put it ahead of its counterparts in the sector. Its unprecedented mine-to-market strategy through selective partnerships with the world’s leading coloured gemstones dealers and manufacturers, as well as ownership of luxury brand Fabergé, is transforming the industry.

Gemfields’ coloured gemstones can be purchased in iconic brands and cutting-edge designers, allowing consumers to choose responsible sourced gemstones regardless of their style and budget.