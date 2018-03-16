The Lusaka City Council has removed 75 billboards from the streets.

Council Acting Public Relations Manager George Sichimba said this follows the exercise of regulating the placement of billboards in the city which started in January this year.

Mr. Sichimba said the exercise is meant to restore sanity in the manner billboards are erected and displayed in the city in line with the Local Government Act Cap 281 of the Laws of Zambia.

He said out of the 75 billboards removed, 35 were removed because they were illegally and wrongly mounted on street poles thereby posing a danger to motorists and pedestrians alike.

Mr Sichimba said 16 billboards were removed for being illegally erected at roundabouts when in fact Council does not issue planning permission for billboards at roundabouts for safety reasons.

He said 12 billboards were removed for obstructing traffic lights and the other 10 were removed for obstructing legally erected billboards.

“The latest billboards to be brought down were the two depicting Honourables Bowman Lusambo and Margaret Mwanakatwe along Independence Avenue at the High Court of Zambia. The two billboards were brought down for lacking identity of the advertiser and being erected without planning permission from the local authority. The Council wishes to advise advertisers that street poles and road reserves are a property of LCC and planning permission should be sought before mounting any billboards.” Mr Sichimba said.

Meanwhile, Mr Sichimba said LCC has observed with disappointment that some people are placing booths in some areas without planning permission from the Council.

He said this vice is common in the central business district (CBD) where people are taking advantage of space left by vendors to place booths.

“The individuals who are doing so should realise that what they are doing is not different from street vending. Such individuals should not cry foul when the local authority acts to demolish their illegally placed booths. LCC is in the process of re-organising the business requiring booths so that they are placed only in suitable places. This is also meant to bring sanity to the city,” Mr Sichimba said.