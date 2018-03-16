Local Government Minister tours the Markets to check on the progress

A marketeers selling their food staff near dirty water ponds at Soweto Market area
Minister of Local Government Vincent Mwale ordering marketeers stop selling their food staff of the dirty water ponds during the tour markets at Soweto Market area
Minister of Local Government Vincent Mwale ordering marketeers stop selling their food staff of the dirty water ponds during the tour markets at Soweto Market area
Almost 60% work done at BH market in Soweto
ZNS Engineer Captain Mabvuto Lungu chats with DMMU Coordinator Yende Mwape during the tour markets at Simon Mwelwa Market
Minister of Local Government Vincent Mwale flanked by DMMU Coordinator Yende Mwape talking to ZNS Engineer Captain Mabvuto Lungu on the progress at Simon Mwelwe Market during the tour markets at Simon Mwelwa Market
ZNS Engineer Captain Mabvuto Lungu showing around Minister of Local Government Vincent Mwale and his entourage on the progress at Simon Mwelwe Market during the tour markets at Simon Mwelwa Market
Minister of Local Government Vincent Mwale with Permanent Secretary Amos Malupenga and DMMU Coordinator Yende Mwape checking in the progress at Tokyo market in Kamwala during the tour markets
  1. When will the minister let us all know the name of the secret mining company that is going to rebuild market as he keeps telling.

