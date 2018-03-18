Striker Fashion Sakala and midfielder Emmanuel Banda are the first players expected to join Zambia’s camp today ahead of this week’s Four-Nations Friendly Tournament in Ndola.

Sakala of Russian club Spartak Moscow and Banda of KV Oostende in Belgium are set to join the 23-home-based players at the Ndola camp on Sunday.

Zambia is hosting the Four-Nations Cup at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium from March 21-24 that will be graced by Angola, South Africa and Zimbabwe.

And the other five foreign call-ups will join the team on Monday.

Orlando Pirates duo of striker Justin Shonga and midfielder Augustine Mulenga will arrive on Monday.

Midfielders Roderick Kabwe from Ajax Cape Town and Salulani Phiri of Polokwane City also arrive on March 19.

Also due in on Monday is midfielder Enock Mwepu from Austria but his club mate Patson Daka will miss the tournament due to injury.

Meanwhile, Zambia will open the tournament on March 21 against Zimbabwe in a 13h00 kick-off before Bafana Bafana face Angola at 15h00.

The winners will meet in the final on March 24 at 15h00 while the losing semi-finalists clash in a third and fourth playoff at 13h00.