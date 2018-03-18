The Patriotic Front is concerned at the amount of hate speech being peddled by some media houses against President Edgar Lungu and sponsored by some opposition political parties.
PF Media Director Sunday Chanda says the known media houses and opposition parties are sick minds publishing malicious articles aimed at demeaning the sitting President.
Mr. Chanda has charged that the named media houses are now praying for misfortune for President Lungu including physical illness through their careless articles and editorials.
He says Zambians understand that it is immoral and inhuman to wish sickness and other misfortune on another human being – all for purposes of attaining selfish political objectives.
The PF Media director says, this is why Zambians have continued to associate some political parties with dark forces.
Mr. Chanda says the PF continues to call for civilised and ethical media reporting and mature politics.
He adds that Zambians will continue to demand for an opposition that offers credible checks and balances and understands its other role as a “proposition” of new ideas and policies.
When people or parties run out of ideas they start insulting. Thats natural. Dont even worry its part of life. These insults will never end so long we have multipartism in Zambia. Are you searching for a one-party state because of insults. Or just want to be heard saying something for fear of being fired. Ask Trump how much insults he has received for the shortest time as the USA president. No president in the history of USA politics has received more insults than Trump. The most insulted president ever.
Its all disaster baba!