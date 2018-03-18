The Patriotic Front is concerned at the amount of hate speech being peddled by some media houses against President Edgar Lungu and sponsored by some opposition political parties.

PF Media Director Sunday Chanda says the known media houses and opposition parties are sick minds publishing malicious articles aimed at demeaning the sitting President.

Mr. Chanda has charged that the named media houses are now praying for misfortune for President Lungu including physical illness through their careless articles and editorials.

He says Zambians understand that it is immoral and inhuman to wish sickness and other misfortune on another human being – all for purposes of attaining selfish political objectives.

The PF Media director says, this is why Zambians have continued to associate some political parties with dark forces.

Mr. Chanda says the PF continues to call for civilised and ethical media reporting and mature politics.

He adds that Zambians will continue to demand for an opposition that offers credible checks and balances and understands its other role as a “proposition” of new ideas and policies.