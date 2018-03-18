Zambia Railways Limited plans to overhaul its railway system on the Copperbelt while new tracks will also be constructed in new mine areas to facilitate the smooth flow of heavy cargo.

Chief Executive Officer Christopher Musonda says this is for the effective implementation of a Statutory Instrument compelling transporters of heavy cargo to move 30 percent of bulk cargo from road to rail which took effect in February.

Speaking when he addressed the media in Kitwe, Mr. Musonda said most of the railway tracks on the Copperbelt have been vandalised and encroached on.

Mr. Musonda says the company will also demolish all illegal structures built within railway reserves and lines to protect cargo and human life.

He said plans are under way to demolish all illegal structures sitting on railway systems and rehabilitate vandalised inter mine tracks while new ones will also be built to service new mines.

Mr. Musonda further said the company has created six dry ports across the country for the effective transportation and delivery of heavy cargo.

He said all mines on the Copperbelt and North western provinces have been engaged on the SI and the response is good.

He added that the company has also bought new locomotive engines and that some of the heavy bulk cargo expected to be transported by rail include copper, cobalt concentrates, sugar, coal, cement, sulphur and fuel.

Government issued a Statutory Instrument on 26 January to shift 30% of heavy and bulk cargo from road to rail.