Zesco United defied all odds on Sunday to end their 11 match away winless run in continental competition and qualify to the group stage of the 2018 CAF Champions League.

Zesco, who came into the match with seven draws and four defeats in their last away in Africa fixtures, beat ASEC Mimosa 2-1 in Abidjan to qualify 2-2 on aggregate on away goals rule.

Gagnon Badie put ASEC ahead via a 7th minute penalty but Fackson Kapumbu and Lazarus Kambole scored in the 29th a and 65th minutes respectively handed Zesco their group stage passage.

Zesco are now Zambia’s sole 2018 CAF Champions’ League group stage campaigners after Zanaco lost 1-0 on Saturday and lost 3-1 on aggregate to be relegated to the 2018 CAF Confederation Cup last 32.

Meanwhile, Zesco are also now the only the Zambian side to have qualified for three successive continental group stage matches.

Furthermore, no Zambian club has made four appearances at that level like Zesco since 2009.