Police in Lusaka have arrested a 32-year-old man in connection with the case of a 34-year-old woman who was dumped in a drunken state in Libala Waterworks area from a moving Toyota Runx registration number BAG 4456.

Zambia Police Assistant Public Relations Officer Godfrey Chilabi said in a press statement issued to ZANIS in Lusaka yesterday that the suspect has been charged with Negligent Act contrary to section 237 chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia.

Mr. Chilabi said following the report of the incident to Godfrey Miyanda Police Post on March 15 this year, police instituted investigations which have resulted in the arrest of a suspect.

The Zambia Police Deputy Spokesperson explained that contrary to ritual killing claims, the two met at a drinking place and started drinking together.

However, when the suspect noticed that the woman got excessively drunk, he decided to put her in the said car, drove off and dumped her at some location in water works area.

Mr. Chilabi said it is at this point that a passer-by saw the incident and reported the matter to police at Godfrey Miyanda Police Post.

He dispelled assertions that the woman’s hands and feet were tied in a ritual killing fashion.

Mr. Chilabi said the suspect has remained in police custody and the car has been impounded for further investigations.

Police has since warned members of the public to avoid alcohol abuse and be cautious with the people they interact with during drinking sprees.

Last week on Thursday, a woman was reportedly dumped by three men in Waterworks area from a moving vehicle in her drunken state.

Following the report, Police from Godfrey Miyanda Police Post picked up the woman and rushed her to Chilenje Hospital where she was admitted and later discharged.

On Friday, when delivering his State of the Nation Address to Parliament, President Edgar Lungu bemoaned the alcohol abuse and high drinking culture among Zambians.

The President said government has started promoting good morals and ethics by introducing codes of conduct in the public.