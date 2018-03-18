The Zambian government is contemplating to introduce a career pathway in all technical secondary schools that will enable students with desires to learn skills to spend an additional two years after completing grade twelve to acquire skills competency.
High Education Minister Prof. Nkandu Luo told journalists at the PF Interactive Forum held at Chrisma Hotel on Sunday that careers skills will be taught to all students in Technical Secondary Schools across the country for the purpose of helping acquire skills without going to the college first.
“The government intend to put up a premium skill development centres in all technical secondary schools where students will be exposed to various skills at an early in life.”
Prof. Luo added, as students progress in education and make a decision of the course they want to take in life, they will relay on the skills learnt and acquired at an early stage for their future career development.
According to Prof. Luo after completing grade twelves, students that desire to master the marked skill will have an additional two years for them to acquire competency and will be awarded not only a diploma but also tools to enable them set up businesses in their areas.
“At graduation students will be given tools which they will carry with them home and set up small industry and begin to make money as they wait to further their careers life.”
She disclosed that technical schools will be built in provinces to prevent students from travelling long distances in search of skills development centres.
Prof Luo also disclosed that the government has began the process of redefining the National Institute for Scientific Research (NISR) which she said will work side by side with the planned establishment of a nuclear centre in Lusaka.
She suggested that nuclear science is an important branch of medicine whose presence in Zambia will prevent government from importing experts abroad to deal with complicated cases.
She said the government has sent Zambian experts abroad to train in various fields in nuclear science.
“Zambia is in a hurry to speed up the research process on nuclear science to discover the causes of diseases troubling the people in Zambia.”
Additionally, Prof. Luo stated that the government has established a higher education authority that will clear the mess in the country’s academic system.
“This branch will set the benchmark of the lecturer that will be tasked to teach in the higher educations in Zambia.”
She said the minimum qualification for lecturer at the University level will be a Masters, PhD and professorship.
“The government is also recreating the status of the universities so that they can reclaim their lost glory.”
Meanwhile Prof. Luo has linked strikes and riots that have taken place in the country’s universities in the recent past to massive political infiltration.
She complained that preliminary investigations has revealed that most of the people rioting in schools are not students.
She said the government is fast working on modalities of depoliticizing the higher learning institutions.
She said soon the people organising to riots in the universities will be exposed for making the learning environment difficult
She said the Universities is not a place to teaching students to pass examination but rather a development centre where the young people are prepared for the world.
“The government therefore will not allow any one to disturb the learning environment in the universities across the country.”
Day dreamers……you can not even sort out the accommodation mess at UNZA and CBU or the salaries and you are already dreaming …
If you are talking about skills centres, trades schools are already there in each province. The problem here is not luck of skills but it is luck of jobs. Zambia has the most educated population in the whole of Southern Africa excluding white South Africa. This fake professor and her gang of thieves have run out ideas and they cannot recognise that they need to create jobs, pretty quick because time is running out.
Lungu and the whole of pf are of the mindset that if they create an enabling environment , half of jobs required create them selves and the other half are created by investors.
This is where they are foundamentally wrong. There is no developed country on earth that started off their early development with this approach. PFs Zambia will be the first country to do so…….
How many times did UNZA or CBU close when late LPM was president? The answer is zero times. Why? because LPM never feared students or hid anything from them. He met student leaders himself at State House and explained govt thinking and what it was doing for them. He was honest about govt finances and he discussed the education budget with them. The result was peace and quiet , salaries were being paid on time. Nad yet LPM had no eurobonds money, no tollgate fees, he still had to pay debt from UNIP days . No government has had as much money as the PF government since the early 1960s.
That is why PF will fail and is lamentably failing….they are hardwired to work with borrowed money.
That is the sad fact. Not that anyone is wishing for them to fail , but with the corruption and financial indiscipline of lungu, one only prays.