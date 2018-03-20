Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has implored Police officers to be disciplined and observe human rights when carrying out their duties.

Speaking when he addressed officers in Chinsali district of Muchinga Province at the council chamber yesterday, Mr. Kanganja said adherence to discipline and codes of ethics form the backbone of the Police service and should not be compromised adding that officers should always check their conduct where they see deficiencies.

Mr. Kanganja charged that officers should be role models to members of the public by raising their levels of discipline as this year’s Police theme advocates.

The Inspector General of Police further urged the men and women in uniform to also desist from all forms of corrupt practices as well as to avoid their participation in partisan politics.

He has however, commended the officers in Muchinga Divison for their hardwork and commitment to duty.

He lamented that officers have remained committed to serving the nation despite working under difficult conditions.

He further disclosed to the officers that Government through the Ministry of Home Affairs is working tirelessly to improve the conditions of service for the officers.

And Speaking when the Inspector General General paid a courtesy call on him at his office, Muchinga Province Permanent Secretary Jobbicks Kalumba expressed disappointment with the pace of the new Police Headquarters construction works.

Dr. Kalumba lamented that the contractor in charge of the project has been too reluctant despite funds to complete the ultra-modern facility being released.

The Permanent Secretary has however, echoed a warning to the contractor to get back on site and finish the remaining works or risk having their contract terminated.

Dr. Kalumba further commended Government for considering the Police service in the construction of new Police infrastructure in Muchinga Province.

Dr. Kalumba who also accompanied the Inspector General when he toured the new Police Headquarters under construction in Chinsali, urged police officers to continue serving the public diligently.

Mr. Kanganja is on a 3 day working visit to inspect and interact with officers as well as to check on the progress of infrastructure construction projects in Muchinga province.