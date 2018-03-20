President Edgar Lungu says Zambia is eager to learn from Israel how that country has utilized the military to boost its agriculture and the economy.

The President Lungu notes that Israeli military has helped the country boost agriculture stating that the Zambian military should learn from that country.

President Lungu said this when he met Israeli Minister of Defense Avigdor Liberman at state house today to discuss how Zambia and Israel can boost their economies through agriculture.

The head of state noted that the bilateral relations between Zambia and Israel should result in economic growth if best practices especially in agriculture which Israel has implemented well are emulated.

He said during his visit to Israel last year, he learned how the defense had helped boost agriculture, technology growth and other industries.

The President stated that he met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Kenya where they agreed to scale up cooperation in various sectors including peace and security.

President Lungu said he was glad that the Defense Minister considered coming to Zambia during his visit to Africa as he was looking forward to his visit.

He said Zambia is also looking forward to the much anticipated Israeli – Africa summit which he said would scale up cooperation between Israel and the region.

And Liberman commended Zambia for the efforts to scale up bilateral cooperation with his country following the meeting between his Prime Minister Netanyahu and President Lungu last year.

Liberman said President Lungu’s visit to Israel has contributed greatly to the strengthening of bilateral relations between the two countries.

The Israeli Minister of Defense was accompanied to state house by non-resident Ambassador to Zambia, Zimbabwe, Botswana and Namibia Gershon Kedar, Ministers Chief of Staff Sharon Shalom, Advisor of International Relations to the Minister Sigalit Chaham, Director Policy and Political Military Bureau ZoharPalti and Minister Military Secretary Yair Kulas.

The Israeli Minister of Defense’s visit is a follow up to the visit President Lungu undertook last year when he was invited to that country for a state visit by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.