LifestylePhoto Gallery First lady Esther Lungu in pictures March 21, 2018 4 351 views Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp First Lady Esther Lungu presents sanitary towels to Da Gama school for physically challenged pupil Rose Njobvu during a donation at Da Gama school in Luanshya First Lady Esther Lungu greets Catholic nuns on arrival at Da Gama School for physically changed for an Outreach Programme for Persons with disabilities First Lady Esther Lungu being welcomed by Luanshya Mayor Nathan Chanda on arrival at Da Gama School for physically changed for an Outreach Programme for Persons with Disabilities First Lady, Esther Lungu, interacts with 7 year old Da Gama School Grade One learner, Blessings Shawa, when she visited the school in Luanshya First Lady, Esther Lungu, interacts with 7 year old Da Gama School Grade One learner, Blessings Shawa, when she visited the school in Luanshya First Lady, Esther Lungu, interacts with 7 year old Da Gama School Grade One learner, Blessings Shawa, when she visited the school in Luanshya First Lady, Esther Lungu speaks at Da Gama School for physically challenged children when she visited the school in Luanshya First Lady, Esther Lungu, talks to 5 year old Ketura Kalatiya when she arrived at South Downs Airport in Kalulushi on Kalulushi Mayor, Rashida Mulenga (right) welcomes First Lady, Esther Lungu, at South Downs Airport in Kalulushi on Monday while Copperbelt Province Permanent Secretary, Bright Nundwe looks on First Lady, Esther Lungu, arrives at South Downs Airport in Kalulushi on Monday. With her are Copperbelt Province Permanent Secretary, Bright Nundwe (right) and Kalulushi Mayor, Rashida Mulenga. First Lady, Esther Lungu, at South Downs Airport in Kalulushi on Monday. First Lady Esther Lungu interacts with pupils at Da Gama School for physically Challenged during an Outreach Programme for persons with disabilities in Luanshya First Lady Esther Lungu receives a bouquet of flowers from Blessings Shawa
The Kalulushi Mayor is the first pretty PF face I have ever seen….I used to think the prerequisite to be in PF is to be ugly like Jean Kapata or Amos Chanda
I see my former school mate Blagah Nundwe..Chizongwe boys..metals
Akakukubiti
This ka mayor is good looking…