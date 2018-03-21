Lazarus Kambole on Wednesday night scored a goal and a post match penalty to send hosts Zambia through to the Four Nations Tournament final after beating Zimbabwe in their semifinal doubleheader at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

Kambole came off the bench in the 80th minute to score a dramatic stoppage equalizer that saw the match end 2-2 and decided on spotkicks that Zambia won 5-4.

All the four goals came in the second half that saw Zimbabwe take the lead via an own-goal scored by defender Isaac Shamujompa in the 47th minute when he turned in Evans Rusike’s shot.

Justin Shonga equalized in the 64th minute but Zimbabwe reclaimed the lead in the 73rd minute through Talent Chawapiwa who fired in a deceiving sweet shot that curled in on the near post.

Then with ten minutes left on the clock , Kambole then came off the bench for a wasteful Augustine Mulenga and struck in added time when he pounced on a rebound after Zimbabwe goalkeeper George Chigova parried Ronald Kampamba’s shot into his path.

Zambia will face South Africa in the final on March 24 at Levy Stadium.

Bafana also advanced to the final via penalties when they beat Angola 6-5 in their shootout following a 1-1 draw at fulltime in the early kickoff at Levy Stadium.