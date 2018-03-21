A 30 year old man of Lusaka has committed suicide by poisoning himself and two children in a Lodge in Matero township.

Police say a worker at a named lodge in Matero Township reported that unknown adult male person aged between 30-35 years accompanied by two children a boy and a girl booked a room on Tuesday 19th March around 22:00 Hours.

“In the evening of 20thMarch, 2018 around 20:00hrs, the members of staff at the lodge noticed that the guests were not coming out despite knocking on the door several times. Then one of them peeped through the keyhole and saw the man gasping. It was at this point that they reported the matter to Matero Police Station,” Police Deputy Spokesman Godfrey Chilabi said.

“Upon arrival, police officers entered the room and found that the children were dead. Their father who was found gasping was rushed to the hospital where he later died. In the room, Police officers found three empty bottles of pesticide, torn documents and two cell phones submerged in water,” he said.

Mr Chilabi said from the initial findings so far, police suspect that the man administered some toxic pesticides on the children and later committed suicide.

“However,further investigation have been imstituted.The deceased have been identified by relatives as Joe Tembo aged 30 and his children Fernando a boy aged 3 and Shamie a girl aged 6 residents of Emmasdale in Lusaka,” he said.

The bodies are lying in the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) Mortuary awaiting postmortem.