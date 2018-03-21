Police have detained National Democratic Congress NDC Political Consultant Chishimba Kambwili upon arrival from South Africa where he went for medical treatment.

NDC National Chairperson for Security Menyani Zulu has confirmed the development.

Mr Zulu said Mr. Kambwili is being held in one of the holding rooms at the Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe international airport.

The NDC consultant was intercepted by state police and immigration officers as he arrived from South Africa.

Dr. Kambwili was in South Africa for his scheduled medical check up.

According to Mr. Zulu, police at the airport say they are waiting for instructions from higher authorities on how to proceed over Dr. Kambwili’s detention.

Pix: Mr Kambwili at OR Tambo International Airport in South Africa this morning before leaving for Ndola.