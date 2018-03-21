Police have detained National Democratic Congress NDC Political Consultant Chishimba Kambwili upon arrival from South Africa where he went for medical treatment.
NDC National Chairperson for Security Menyani Zulu has confirmed the development.
Mr Zulu said Mr. Kambwili is being held in one of the holding rooms at the Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe international airport.
The NDC consultant was intercepted by state police and immigration officers as he arrived from South Africa.
Dr. Kambwili was in South Africa for his scheduled medical check up.
According to Mr. Zulu, police at the airport say they are waiting for instructions from higher authorities on how to proceed over Dr. Kambwili’s detention.
Pix: Mr Kambwili at OR Tambo International Airport in South Africa this morning before leaving for Ndola.
I hope they will let him have access to his medication and food being a diabetic patient. When will this witch hunt end?
Really, what has Kambwili done? This is pathetic, to say the least. What a govt. we have!!! My God!!!!
He COULD have done something wrong BUT IF PROSECUTING IS ALWAYS RESERVED FOR POLITICAL OPPONENTS THEN WE SHALL CONSISTENTLY ERODE CONFIDENCE AND PROFESSIONALISM IN OUR LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCIES. Pliz let HIM BE TREATED FAIRLY so that the public can agree with the judicial outcome and have confidence in our institutions and see it as JUST PROSECUTION not PERSECUTION!!
Police state under Lungu the so-called higher authority to decide Kambwili’s fate. Zambians living under fear.
This police men n women have low IQ.Why always arresting opposition leaders.What has happened to fire trucks?procurement of ambulances?Let us not be used by politicians.Why can’t u behave as human being.who can trust ACC and police?I can’t be proud to work for this institutions coz u compromise.They only arrest somebody aginst the govt.So fooool and destroying our future generation.please let us educate our children maybe this crazness can end.Ubucushi bubi saana.lungu should know that we voted for him bcoz of Sata and people like kambwili.He gonna cry in 2021.Ifwe kumyesu ku northen,luapula,muchinga ,kopala,lsk n parts of central tulefwaya kambwili.He has what it takes to move Zambia forward.leave the man alone ba police ubufotini
Pa Zed Kikiki!!! one person causing Lungu to have sleepless nights.
Imagine it seems like Lungu is having sleepless nights indeed. The guy has just come back and he is not going anywhere. What is wrong with we Africans kanshi? He has been going to the ACC for the past one year so what is the fuss all about. Instead of dealing with FQM who have been evading tax to a tune of more than $8million, you are busy persecuting your opponents. Your time is also coming when you will be crying like no man’s business.
Lungu recently sneaked into South Africa. Who knows may be Kambwili went to dig more information about that secrete travel by Lungu to RSA who fears Kambwili might spill the beans to the public about his private trip.
Kambwili seems to be a greatest threat in the political field now.
Question is: Why detain him and then await further instructions from higher authorities? Which higher authorities? Let us not quickly forget how the courts of law made fools of law enforcement officers in the case of HH. Turned out HH had been arrested and detained without following basic law enforcement procedure before issuing an arrest. let’s learn from past mistakes.
Is it longer the right of the person in opposition to seek medical care when sick?
CK went for medical treatment in South Africa and came back to Zambia without anyone ordering him to do so, meaning he is ready to face the ACC, DEC or police officers for whatever allegations they have against him.
So why should they harass him in such a manner as if he was about to free the nation when in the actual sense he was on his way back?
Why is the law enforcers not following or investigating those Ministers who are alleged to be corrupt in PF, are they waiting for them to cross over to opposition and start investigating them then?
Does it mean when one is in the ruling PF such a person is immune to investigations from the arms of law (DEC, ACC or ZP)?
We are now tired of these colonial…
So they’ll now seize Kambwili by the balls and he’ll squeal like a pig. Why does Kambwili walk like that? At first I used to suspect that he had just undergone an MC, now it seems he went for enlargement. Ati Consultant. This scatter head is just another disaster. Total disrespect for the law.
