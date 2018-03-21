Transparency International Zambia demanded that the Auditor General should undertake a special audit of the Presidential travels and the associated imprest and other resources allocated.

TIZ President Reuben Lifuka said it is imperative that the Auditor General gives a measure of comfort that public resources allocated for Presidential travels have not been abused but put to good use and are fully accounted for.

Mr. Lifuka has also requested the Secretary to the Treasury and all relevant authorities should give a full account of all Presidential Trips in the last three years.

He said the breakdown should give a clear indication of any reports received for unauthorised and wasteful expenditure.

Mr. Lifuka said further, information should be provided on sanctions and disciplinary measures taken against all erring officers.

The TIZ President was reacting to revelations that President Edgar Lungu’s foreign trips are characterized with reckless expenditure.

Mr. Lifuka stated that President Lungu should provide both moral and political leadership and ensure that all these allegations of unauthorised and wasteful expenditure, including outright abuse of resources during presidential trips, are fully investigated and actions taken against all those who may be found wanting.

“Fiscal discipline and good financial stewardship should start with the President, and he needs to demonstrate this by firstly streamlining the number of foreign trips taken and secondly, drastically cutting back on the size of his delegations,” Mr. Lifuka said in a statement.