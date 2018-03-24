Information and Broadcasting Services Minister Dora Siliya has challenged Journalism Profession Union leaders to urgently come up with ways of regulating Journalists.

Ms. Siliya expressed concern that there are currently too many fake Journalists in the Industry who are tarnishing the image of the profession.

This came to light yesterday, when she held a discussion with leaders of the Zambia Union of Journalists (ZUJ), Press Association of Zambia (PAZA) and the Zambia Union of Broadcasters and Information Disseminators (ZUBID) in her office at Government Complex in Lusaka.

She said it is time the Unions rose to the occasion and come up with standards which will bring dignity to the profession noting that government has waited for too long for journalist in the country to regulate themselves.

The Cabinet Minister stated that if Journalists continue to delay to revive the Media Council of Zambia (MECOZ), government will sit and come up with a framework that will regulate Journalists as it is eager to bring sanity in the media profession.

In response, the Unions assured the Minister that they will soon meet to chart the way forward regarding the resuscitation of MECOZ.

This is contained in a statement made available to ZANIS today by Information and Broadcasting Services Minister Dora Siliya.