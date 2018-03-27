Government says it will soon introduce an Alcohol Bill to parliament as a control measure against the increased levels of acohol consumption in the country.

Religious Affairs and Guidance Minister Godfredah Sumaili says once enacted , the Bill will regulate alcohol consumption in the country especially by the youths.

“ Excessive beer drinking among youths in the country has reached is alarming hence coming up with a piece of legislation to regulate drinking, “ Reverend Sumaili said.

Speaking in an interview with ZANIS in Lusaka today, the Minister said Government is greatly concerned about the abuse of alcohol by young people in Zambia.

“Alcohol abuse is unproductive at home and the nation at large. Therefore, Government is contemplating coming up with a legislation to regulate this vice among youths,” she said.

She said alcohol is unproductive and not only does it devastates homes but negatively retards national development.

Government, she added, would work closely with other stakeholders on the contents of the bill whilst reaffirmed its commitment to promoting good values and morals in young people in order to foster national development.

She noted that Zambia is a Christian nation therefore her dignity should be respected, upheld in line with the values and principles enriched in the constitution.

The development is in line with Republican President Edgar Lungu ‘s recent call during his address to the nation on the need to promote values and moral by all well-meaning Zambians.

Mr. Lungu expressed in his national address expressed his concern at the high levels of alcohol and substance abuse among the youths which he said has contributed to moral decay among the young people.

President Lungu however revealed that his government is making steady progress in strengthening the enforcement of the relevant laws and regulations so as to curb alcohol and substance abuse.

And in her message ahead of the Esther Holiday, the Minister urged the people to reflect their lives and dedicate themselves to God.

Zambia will on Friday March 30th, 2018 observe Good Friday, Holy Saturday and Sunday and Monday culminating into Esther Holiday.

It is during this period that the Minister is also requesting the church to rise to the occasion and bring the lost sheep to Christ through exhibiting good values and morals as opposed to the youths drinking irresponsi