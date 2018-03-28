The Lusaka Magistrate Court has granted NDC Political Consultant Chishimba Kambwili a K10,000 bail.
This is after Mr Kambwili pleaded not guilty to various charges bordering on corruption.
Magistrate Mwaka Mikalile granted Mr Kambwili bail in his own recognizance with two working sureties who are in senior Management positions.
Mazabuka UPND Member of Parliament Garry Nkombo is among the sureties.
The Anti Corruption Commission ACC has dragged Dr. Kambwili to court.
Lawyers Keith Mweemba and Christopher Mundia are representing Dr. Kambwili in this matter.
Magistrate Mikalile has since set 30th April as date for mention.
More popcorn please, the show has just started.
Please add indecent exposure to Kambwili’s arrest warrant. He corrupted children’s morals by exposing his BELLY on social media. Now children will think men can get pregnant too! SMH
@nubian princess……….how did kambwili corrupt children with his belly?why not talk off exposure of your stretch marked thighs in public?
Tongas bailed him, suirity.
Tongas are his lawyers.
Tongas can’t vote for Jesus, said Kambwili….
@Nubian, Karl I feel it is rather the camera man who should get a menacing charge for taking pictures of a half naked man in the privacy of his family members.
If it was here, CK would be compensated and the editor would get an order from the courts not to release such pictures on an online platform without the consent of the owner.
This is proof that politicians are not serious.
HH and Kambwili walking hand in hand like they are gay.
Trump and Rocket man will do the same soon.
In the meantime, Zambians are busy fighting amongst themselves supporting these these people.
Let us wake up and vote for people with principles…not these clowns we have.
[email protected] tyrol!!!!!!is it today you have realised how shameful politicians can be?remember!!!!!!!you chased MMD again you brought MMD back in PF?
Walasa, 100%
@ 2 IndigoTyrol…YOU VERY RIGHT, I am so TOTALLY SHOCKED that NOT EVEN MWENYA MUSENGE his long known ally has EVER BEEN SEEN IN PUBLIC HAND IN HAND WITH CK!! We now start thinking the war is NOT ON MAKING ZAMBIA BETTER BUT FIGHTING PERSONAL BATTLES WITHOUT PRINCIPLES!!
Why not do so from the start?
Why do you wait until certain people start to flex in the name of “Human Rights violation”?
Please understand the wheels of justice no bail will be granted with appearing before a court and entering a plea…its universal basic procedure. Until then one is at the mercy of the Cops, who have up to 48 working day hours to hold anyone without charge.
Justice has been served, albeit to a clearly corrupt chatter box. Aliswamo baad!!! I can already see that he is following the path of GBM into oblivion under the dictatorship of HH
All this commotion…you wonder why PF were panicking; this is why people were saying they were frustrating him so that he does not attend Parliament but that motion was not even being tabled today.
Catching thieves like Kambwili is not panicking… no one is sacrosanct.
And that photo there says it all on why corruption can never be wiped out in Zambia even under Hakainde…its fallacy to think you can get rid of it if you are public holding hands with a BUFFOON who is facing the charges and you are using your MPs as sureties.