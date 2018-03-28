The Lusaka Magistrate Court has granted NDC Political Consultant Chishimba Kambwili a K10,000 bail.

This is after Mr Kambwili pleaded not guilty to various charges bordering on corruption.

Magistrate Mwaka Mikalile granted Mr Kambwili bail in his own recognizance with two working sureties who are in senior Management positions.

Mazabuka UPND Member of Parliament Garry Nkombo is among the sureties.

The Anti Corruption Commission ACC has dragged Dr. Kambwili to court.

Lawyers Keith Mweemba and Christopher Mundia are representing Dr. Kambwili in this matter.

Magistrate Mikalile has since set 30th April as date for mention.