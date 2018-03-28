Following a rigorous tender process, GOtv Zambia Limited is delighted to have received ZICTA’s notification of the award of a network licence as Zambia’s private signal distributor.

GOtv was established in 2011 as a joint venture with the Zambian National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC). GOtv Zambia Limited together with GOtv Broadcasting (the content management business) set out with a mission to provide Zambians with fantastic local and international television entertainment.

In partnership with ZNBC, GOtv has been by providing affordable digital terrestrial television (DTT) services through a network covering 85% of the urban population. This network licence will allow GOtv Zambia Limited to continue the existing network services to the content company GOtv Broadcasting – thus providing great digital entertainment which contributes and supports the country’s move to switch from analogue to digital television.

“As a ZNBC partner and a trusted platform for digital migration, GOtv Zambia Limited will continue to distribute GOtv bouquets on behalf of GOtv Broadcasting, giving subscribers access to the best content on the best digital network. Since the network was digital from its inception in 2011, subscribers already have digital decoders and can continue to watch their favourite content unhindered” said Ngoza Kasungu-Matakala – GOtv Zambia Limited Managing Director

GOtv Zambia Limited is thankful to the Zambian government and ZICTA for the continued opportunities and for creating policies that are conducive for businesses to grow and make a meaningful socio-economic contribution in the country.