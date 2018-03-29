FAZ has announced that the start of the 2018 Division One, Two and Three leagues will be delayed by one week to enable clubs conclude the registration of players.

Division One, Two and Three games were scheduled to start on April 1st but have been pushed to 8th April 2018.

In a statement, FAZ deputy General Secretary Adrian Kashala said Football House was aware that many clubs are yet to process registration cards for players.

“FAZ wishes to inform its members and the general public that league games for Division One, Two and Three that were scheduled to be played this weekend on April 1, 2018 have been postponed to a later date to be advised,” Kashala said.

“The decision has been arrived at in order to give some of the clubs that are still processing their cards for the 2018 season after completing the registration process. We are mindful of the challenges the lower division clubs face in the process of registration and printing of the cards,” he said.

Kashala added: “Clubs will play Week Two matches on April 8, 2018 while the Week One fixtures will be rescheduled in due course.”

Earlier in the week, FAZ released the fixture for lower division leagues.