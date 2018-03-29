MMD Faction leader Dr Nevers Mumba says he has been arrested for a crime which he has been acquitted-criminal trespass at ZNBC.

In a short message posted on his official Facebook page, Dr Mumba quoting Bible scriptures said he was acquitted of criminal trespass but he has been arrested for a crime arising from the same offence for which he was acquitted.

He said, “I can see the elevation, of a God about to do a great thing for his people, but in order to reach and grasp it, we need to be prepared to pay the very highest price.”

Dr Mumba charged, “We shall overcome, may God deliver Zambia.”

“Psalms 30: 5 “Weeping may endure for a night, but joy cometh in the morning. John 16: 33: These things I have spoken unto you, that in me ye might have peace. In the world ye shall have tribulation: but be of good cheer; I have overcome the world.”

Dr Mumba has been convicted and sentenced to three months for giving false information to a public officer after he stormed ZNBC Newsroom in the aftermath of the 2016 general elections.