Forum for Democratic Development ( FDD) Copperbelt province trustee Mandih Musonda has defected to the ruling patriotic front Patriotic Front ( PF ).

Mpongwe District PF Chairperson Judah Munemesha and provincial Vice treasurer Agness Zulu welcomed Mr. Musonda during a party meeting in Mpongwe District, today.

Speaking shortly after announcing his defection, Mr. Musonda described the opposition FDD as a stagnant political party.

Mr Musonda said his decision to join the ruling party was purely out of principle and willingness to contribute to the development being spearheaded by PF government under the leadership of president Edgar Lungu.

He added that the patriotic front party has continued being active after the recent general election unlike other political parties e said had gone to sleep.

Mr. Musonda , who is also loosing candidate for the Mpongwe central parliamentary seat further ,consequently apologized for disadvantaging the ruling party during the

2016 general elections.

Meanwhile, PF District chairperson Judah Munemesha also received ten UPND officials who also defected to the ruling party.

Mr Munemesha said the ruling party in the district has remained attractive due to its rejection of vices such as tribalism and hatred.

Mr Munemesha further noted that President Edgar Lungu has proved to be the most tolerant leader despite the hate speech propagated by the opposition.

He encouraged the New members to remain steadfast and spread the goodwill of republican president Edgar Lungu.