Namwala District in Southern Province has recorded one confirmed case of cholera at Moobola rural health centre centre in chief Muchila’s chiefdom.

Namwala District acting Medical officer Dr.Faceroy Nkole confirmed the outbreak of the cholera case after using rapid diagnostic test (RDT) which was positive.

Dr. Nkole disclosed that the index case is a male adult from Lusaka’s Garden compound using a local transporter a bus that had 55 passengers who he said were equally being examined.

He said by broadcast press time the patient was stable and so far there has not been any new cases of cholera.

The District acting Medical officer said it was gratifying that the Environmental health technicians have continued with contact tracing of the other passengers.

Dr. Nkole added in statement to ZANIS today that the district health office was however ready to contain the further spread of the cholera cholera outbreak the following the confirmed case in Chief Muchila’s chiefdom.

He has advised the community in the District to follow the laid out primary health care principals to avoid cholera infection namely avoiding gathering of five people, markets , bars to be closed especially at Moobola, as the district medical office continue to assessments and follow ups.

He revealed that massive chlorination of water drinking points was being done while community sensitisation and education on cholera in the affected areas is being conducted as well as active surveillance and prompted management in area was being conducted..