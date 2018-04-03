The MMD has called on members of parliament not to aide the UPND in their attempt to injure the country economically with their impeachment motion.
And the opposition party has described the conduct of UPND MPs as immoral saying they have continued playing double standards on serious national issues. They are not dependable on national matters because they shift positions for convenience.
Speaking when he featured on the Assignment TV programme on MUVI on Sunday, MMD National Secretary Raphael Nakacinda said the UPND MPs have gone on a fishing expedition in their continued quest to remain disruptive to the governance of the country.
Nakacinda said the grounds that UPND MPs have advanced as reasons for wanting to impeach President Edgar Lungu are frivolous as they do not have evidence of any breach of the constitution but mere allegations and that other grounds were issues which they are litigating in the courts of law.
He wondered how the alleged corrupt activities of his aides can be a constitutional matter when the simplest thing was to gather evidence against those perceived to be involved in corruption and present it relevant authorities for prosecution.
He noted that the people who will suffer from what the UPND MPs action are the ordinary Zambians as their actions are likely to negatively affect the country’s economy by eroding investor confidence as the picture being painted is that of a country in a crisis when it is not.
He said the UPND has imported the conduct of South African opposition MPs which seems to be disruptive but what they have failed to do is to ensure that their allegations are proven in the constitution court before being taken to parliament so that Zambians are not left wondering on their motive.
Meanwhile Nakacinda said the UPND MPs have been playing double standards in the conduct in parliament and that their behaviour is immoral and should not be supported by well meaning Zambians.
He said Zambians should remember that the UPND MPs fully participated and supported the process of enacting the new constitution through the National Constitution Conference which was started by MMD but aborted the process when it was taken to parliament by walking out of parliament when it was time to vote because they had gone into a marriage of convenience with the PF who had been honest from the start as they had refused to participate.
He said the UPND will continue to refuse to sit on a dialogue table because the perceived tension in the country is their strategy to use the so called tension in the country to remain politically relevant.
And Nakacinda has called on the ruling party to stop being aloof in their engagement with the Zambian people because they are in office in trust of the Zambian people.
He said there is need for people charged with the responsibility to lead the nation to start engaging Zambians with the attitude of servitude and ensure that they communicate the information with soberness as opposed to using the arrogance of numbers.
He noted that the debate which has been put forward on the issue of impeachment by the PF from all those involved including State House has not been fully appreciated because instead of giving out information people have used the arrogance of numbers to dismiss the motion.
He said it important that Zambians fully understand what is being discussed so that the get to choose the side of the debate they want to belong to.
MY BROTHER IS CORRECT
I SUPPORT HIM
This kind of reasoning by this chap is worrying to say the least. Lungu’s Constitutional Court has refused to hear UPND’s cases so who is going to come up with the ruling? Besides the same Court ruled on the illegal Ministers but Lungu has ignored that ruling. Your days are numbered the impeachment will go through just start preparing for jail
Here we go, please send him a brown envelope,he is speaking for the ruling party. Which Zambians is he talking about? Doesn’t he know they are already dying from their suffering. Why is that some politicians are so blind to what is going on in Zambia when you can readily see the suffering. What a sad reading.
Nakachinda upnd’s aim is to make the country ungovernable by bringing in disruptive means. What they want is to see to it that Zambia becomes poor and citizens suffers to the point of death. By doing this they jope people will revolt against pf govt and then usher in hh as president. This is their strategy. They will never engage in any reasonable debate as long as it’s not jn their interest of removing pf by crook or hook.
PF D!CK HEAD spewing his crap thru his sh!thole
Mr. Nakacinda,
Is it immoral and beyond contempt to accept and participate to the plunder of national resources, corruption, breaches of fundamental rights and freedoms?
Shame on you for betraying People for 30 pieces of silver.
HH is demented and I am sure every evening he practices how to be a president. My advice to him is: 1 wear a genuine smile 2 Don’t recruit bitter bembas to get the bemba vote. ..people can see through it. 3 Discard bitterness and assist government to govern properly. ..people will appreciate your efforts and will reward you. 4 Strive to shed off the tribal mentality in your party especially among your rank and file. ..in short act natural without pretense.
HH should also know that we Zambians are capable of removing Lungu or anyone else. We don’t need all the drama.
Is MMD still there: I thought they are now history – Please learn to say I not we Zambians see how many Zambians are suffering. Did you watch Prime TV yesterday where HH and Mwamba were visiting Mumbwa the story will tell every thing.
you go on a program just to discuss another political party the entire time? It seems like you have nothing to offer yourself. What we expect from you is to tell us what you would differently in voted back into power. What has the impeachment motion by UPND got to do with a breakaway party whose ideology are not even well known? Its the democratic right of the UPND to bring up the impeachment motion as it is provided for in the constitution. Your real leader in in jail and you cannot even find time to talk about him and later alone visit him, how callous.
I was watching Nakachinda last night on the ‘oxygen of democracy’ on Prime TV. Are these surely the kind of leaders who aspire to rule this country? The interviewer also,Kalani Muchima should be very careful.Kalani should not imitate the late Charles Mando.Bakamwipayapofye