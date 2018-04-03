The Zambia Tourism Agency has welcomed the scraping of VISA requirements for Zambians visiting Angola.

Reacting to an article which appeared in the Zambia Daily Mail on Friday, March 30th 2018 headlined “Angola scraps VISA requirement,” ZTA Chief Executive Officer Felix Chaila said the decision taken by the Angolan government will enhance tourism between the two countries.

Mr. Chaila explained that VISA restriction poise a threat to the development of the tourism sectors.

He explained that tourists have a tendency of shunning countries were VISA applications are not relaxed.

The ZTA CEO expressed optimism that tourism will grow in the continent once VISA applications are eased for tourists to obtain.

And when asked whether tourist’s arrivals have increased following the introduction of electronic VISA application, Mr. Chaila said the Ministry is still compelling the statics of tourist’s arrival following the implementation of the electronic VISA.

In 2016 government launched the electronic VISA application in a bid to ease challenges tourists go through to obtain VISAs.