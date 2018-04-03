The Zambia Tourism Agency has welcomed the scraping of VISA requirements for Zambians visiting Angola.
Reacting to an article which appeared in the Zambia Daily Mail on Friday, March 30th 2018 headlined “Angola scraps VISA requirement,” ZTA Chief Executive Officer Felix Chaila said the decision taken by the Angolan government will enhance tourism between the two countries.
Mr. Chaila explained that VISA restriction poise a threat to the development of the tourism sectors.
He explained that tourists have a tendency of shunning countries were VISA applications are not relaxed.
The ZTA CEO expressed optimism that tourism will grow in the continent once VISA applications are eased for tourists to obtain.
And when asked whether tourist’s arrivals have increased following the introduction of electronic VISA application, Mr. Chaila said the Ministry is still compelling the statics of tourist’s arrival following the implementation of the electronic VISA.
In 2016 government launched the electronic VISA application in a bid to ease challenges tourists go through to obtain VISAs.
This is wonderful news.
ba chaila, from 2016 and you are still compiling the statistics the whole of last year you have data and todate you dont know whether you are going forward or not. iye tata eeeeee!
GOOD NEWS, may ZAMBIA PLEASE RECIPROCATE so that we can start having some Angolans come and spend THEIR PETROL DOLLARS HERE and boost our regional tourism!!
@ABENA BULAZI. That is zed for you (us). If simple matters like statistics are done at such speed, you wonder if we can handle complex issues. Next you will hear a consultant has been engaged to compile statistics.
The best news of the day, last week was hectic. Government should support local businesses to export everything that Angola needs. Open up Western Zambia for business, this is a blessing, Angola is a strategic neighbour and we have lots in common. I pray that this will be an opportunity for the business community in Western Province to come together – create partnerships with the Angolan businesses for a win-win agenda. Angola has the financing, Zambia has the knowledge ( time to produce for Angola).
True baHenry #5. We can leave that confused Congo DR market. which is unpredictable and dangerous. People have lost lives and money on the Congo route. The chaps are all dishonesty. They always want to pay in the afternoon, and in cash. By the night, you fall prey to their Soda’s. they will accuse you of all sorts of things, They will make you attend a bogus court, judged and jailed the same day. Or they would ask you to pay a fine, equivalent to the money they paid you. What would you do? Pay them of course. Then you have lost both goods and money.
More especially the coloreds from Angola not this fake Zambian made from applying calorite, the likes of Dosantos richest lady in Africa, now this is news.
So how does this help Zambia Tourism Agency??