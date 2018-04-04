The Barotse Royal Establishment (BRE) has disclosed that Paramount Chief Gawa Undi of the Chewa speaking people of Zambia, Malawi and Mozambique will be guest of honour at this year’s Kuomboka Traditional Ceremony.

BRE Ngambela Nyambe Mwenda disclosed this today when Western Province Minister Richard Kapita and his Permanent Secretary Sibanze Simuchoba paid a courtesy call at Saa Kuta in Limulunga Royal Village.

The Ngambela said BRE has decided to invite the traditional leader so as to move away from the trend of inviting politicians to grace the Kuomboka Ceremony as the ceremony brings people from all walks of lives together regardless of their political affiliation.

He added that the establishment is non-partisan hence it will not mix tradition with politics.

Meanwhile, the BRE has appealed to Government to address challenges that Western Province is facing such as lack of development, poor road infrastructure and lack of employment for the youths among others.

The Provincial Minister Richard Kapita has since upheld the BRE for coming up with a decision of inviting the Paramount Chief in order not to politicize the event.

Mr. Kapita said the Kuomboka Ceremony is one of the highly celebrated ceremonies hence it was good that the BRE has decided to do away with inviting politicians so that anyone who wishes to attend the ceremony can do so at their own accord.

The Provincial Minister also mentioned that Government is implementing a lot of programmes such as Women and Youth empowerment, some of which will help create employment for the youths in the province.

He also assured the BRE that government will work on the roads that need attention and will also ensure that the abundant resources that the province has are utilized so that the local people can benefit from them.

The Provincial Minister who is on his familiarization tour of Western Province, held a closed door meeting with the Litunga Lubosi Imwiko the second of the Lozi Speaking people before proceeding to pay a courtesy on Chieftainess Mbuyu Imwiko of Nalolo and Senanga Districts at her summer palace where he pledged government’s support to work with all traditional leaders in the country.

And Chieftainess Mbuyu Imwiko commended government for recording success with the Keep Girls in School project spearheaded by the Ministries of Gender, General Education and Community Development and Social Services.