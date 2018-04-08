

Minister of Finance Margaret Mwanakatwe has today left for Ivory Coast to attend the African Development Bank [AfDB] High-Level Consultative Meeting on accelerating Africa’s growth and development.

During her tour of duty in Abidjan, the host town for the Head Office of the African Development Bank, Mrs. Mwanakatwe will attend a focus meeting on Southern Africa which will be scrutinizing progress made by the AfDB, assessing the results achieved in AfDB supported programmes and examining plans to accelerate and scale-up programmes in Southern Africa.

Other themes that the meeting will tackle include a look at the Southern Africa Macro-economic environment and the strategic financing of Sustainable Development Goals [SDG’s].

Mrs. Mwanakatwe will also hold bilateral meetings with the AfDB on support for development of the Mpulungu Harbour in Northern Province, Financing of the Batoka Gorge Hydro-Electric Power Project in Southern Province, and Completion of the Zambia-Tanzania-Kenya power interconnector, and budget support.

By virtue of her position as Minister of Finance, Mrs. Mwanakatwe is a Governor on the Board of the African Development Bank.

A fortnight ago, both the WORLD BANK GROUP AND THE AFRICAN DEVELOPMENT BANK re-affirmed their commitment to work with the Zambian Government in accelerating the implementation of development programmes.